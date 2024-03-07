Manufacturers Risk Falling Behind Without Data Strategy, Hexagon Report Warns

COBHAM, England, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Hexagon emphasizes the importance of data management for manufacturers vying to stay competitive. With insights from over 500 leaders in the manufacturing sector, the study, executed by Forrester Consulting, highlights the challenges and opportunities in data utilization, collaboration, and automation.

Challenges in Data Utilization and Collaboration

The Hexagon-commissioned Advanced Manufacturing Report reveals that a staggering 98% of surveyed manufacturing leaders acknowledge at least one significant data-related issue within their organizations. This problem exacerbates difficulties in collaboration and productivity, with 97% of respondents indicating such challenges hinder their ability to innovate and meet customer demands swiftly. Moreover, a vast majority recognize that improved collaboration could not only enhance product quality (88%) and reduce time to market (86%) but also bolster sustainability efforts, with 82% agreeing that efficient communication between design and manufacturing teams could significantly cut down material waste and emissions.

Automation and Digitalization: The Path Forward

Despite these hurdles, there is a silver lining as the survey identifies a clear divide between industry leaders and laggards. About 37% of manufacturers are considered 'laggards' due to their minimal automation efforts, while 'leaders'—those who have automated at least two phases of their manufacturing process—enjoy substantial advantages in workforce productivity and efficiency. This distinction underscores the potential of advanced automation technologies, including AI-powered automation, which 58% of Asian companies plan to invest in over the next three years, compared to a lesser focus in North America (45%) and EMEA (38%).

The Role of Digital Twins and AI in Manufacturing

Josh Weiss, president of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division, stresses the critical role of digital twins and high-quality data in overcoming manufacturing challenges. These technologies enable real-time problem-solving and innovation across departments, laying the groundwork for improved productivity and quicker market adaptation. The report also highlights the importance of digitalization in maintaining a competitive edge, with industry leaders leveraging data to accelerate time to market and embrace Industry 5.0.

The research, underlining the global perspectives from North America, Asia, and Europe, concludes that embracing digital transformation is not merely an option but a necessity for manufacturers aiming to thrive in the rapidly evolving industrial landscape. As the manufacturing domain continues to grapple with these challenges, the insights from the Hexagon report serve as a crucial roadmap for navigating the future of advanced manufacturing.