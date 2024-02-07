Manta Sound: A Sleep Mask with Audio - More Than Meets the Eye?

The Manta Sound, a sleep mask engineered by Manta Sleep, offers a unique blend of comfort and entertainment for sleep enthusiasts, with a design that incorporates a removable speaker cover. This innovative feature presents an alternative to traditional headphones or earphones for users who wish to unwind with music or nature sounds as they drift into sleep.

Design and Construction

The Manta Sound is more than just a sleep mask - it's a meticulously constructed device. It boasts breathable foam padding, detachable blackout eyecups, and an adjustable elastic strap designed to prevent slipping. This mask also includes a USB-C port for charging, making it a modern companion for tech-savvy users. For those concerned with hygiene, the mask is machine washable, offering convenience and cleanliness.

Comfort and Usability

While the Manta Sound is designed with comfort in mind, particularly for back sleepers, some users may find the fit awkward and uncomfortable. The C-shaped eyecups are crafted to block out light effectively and accommodate side sleeping. However, the audio balance can be uneven for side sleepers, posing a potential challenge.

Optional Add-Ons

Manta Sleep takes customization a notch higher with optional aromatherapy dots and a variety of eyecups designed for added comfort. Yet, these add-ons may not be enough to offset the drawbacks of the mask's audio quality and fit.

Audio Performance and Pricing

Despite the inventive design, the Manta Sound falls short when it comes to audio quality. Its sound output lacks in treble crispness and bass power. Priced at a hefty $143, it stands significantly pricier than the non-audio Manta Pro mask. This price difference raises questions about the value proposition of the Manta Sound, considering the audio component's mediocre performance.

Ultimately, the Manta Sound's unique design and innovative features may appeal to those seeking an all-in-one sleep solution. However, for those prioritizing sound quality or comfortable side sleeping, sticking with simpler sleep masks and separate audio solutions might be a wiser choice.