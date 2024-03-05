Manitou Unveils 1950 RT Compact Track Loader: Power Meets Compactness at ARA Show

At the 2024 ARA Rental Show, Manitou made headlines with the introduction of its latest compact track loader, the 1950 RT. This machine, described as 'extremely compact,' packs a significant punch with a 74-horsepower Yanmar engine, all within an 8,150-pound frame. Nathan Ryan, Manitou's product line manager for skid steers and CTLs, emphasized the industry's need for compact track loaders (CTLs) that deliver high performance without the need for extensive emissions solutions. The 1950 RT, with its rated operating capacity of 1,950 pounds and versatile high-flow auxiliary hydraulics, is Manitou's answer to this demand.

Designed for Versatility and Performance

The 1950 RT's introduction alongside Manitou's line of mid-sized skid steers and CTLs showcases the company's commitment to offering powerful machinery that doesn't compromise on size or maneuverability. With options for various track widths and tread patterns, the 1950 RT ensures stability and adaptability across different job sites. Its radial lift arm design and 92-inch dump height further illustrate its suitability for demanding ground-engaging work. An added bonus, the extra heavy-duty cast bumper and the ability to bolt on suitcase weights significantly enhance the machine's power and durability.

Advanced Features for Enhanced Usability

Manitou's dedication to improving user experience is evident in the 1950 RT's design. Sharing the same cab as the 1350 RT and 1650 RT models, along with Manitou's IdealTrax track auto-tensioning system, the new model promises improved ride quality and reduced maintenance needs. Features such as the swing-out cooler and Manitou EasyMANAGER telematics platform are thoughtful additions aimed at simplifying maintenance and managing the total cost of ownership. With the capability to reach speeds up to 10 miles per hour, courtesy of the two-speed option, the 1950 RT stands out for its ease of use and maintenance, particularly for rental businesses and contractors seeking powerful yet straightforward machinery.

Meeting the Market's Needs

The launch of the 1950 RT at the ARA Show marks an important milestone for Manitou in its quest to fulfill the evolving needs of the construction and rental markets. According to Nathan Ryan, this model delivers "premium features and added capacities in a footprint that is easy to transport, easy to maneuver on tight job sites, and easy to operate." It represents a strategic response to the industry's call for more compact, powerful, and environmentally considerate machinery. As such, the 1950 RT is poised to set a new standard in the CTL category, offering a compelling blend of power, compactness, and operational efficiency.

This innovation by Manitou showcases the company's commitment to meeting the needs of modern contractors and rental businesses. By balancing power with compactness, the 1950 RT addresses a critical gap in the market, promising to revolutionize how professionals approach their projects. As the industry continues to evolve, Manitou's latest offering is a clear indication of where the future of construction and rental equipment is headed.