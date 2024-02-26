Manipur Embraces the Future: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Launches Digital Revolution

In a significant stride towards digitization, Manipur's Chief Minister N. Biren Singh recently unveiled several groundbreaking digital initiatives at the Chief Minister's Secretariat. This launch symbolizes a commitment to leveraging technology for more effective governance, marking a pivotal moment for both the government and the citizens of Manipur. Amidst the lush landscapes of the northeastern state, these initiatives are set to transform the way governmental operations are conducted, heralding a new era of accessibility, efficiency, and transparency.

Advertisment

Preserving the Past, Securing the Future

The cornerstone of these initiatives is the 'Digitization and e-Archiving of Manipur Gazette'. This ambitious project has successfully digitized a vast archive of 1,079 Ordinary Gazettes and 30,237 Extraordinary Gazettes spanning from 1950 to 2017. These documents are now accessible online at egazette.mn.gov.in, enabling easy access for researchers, students, and the general public. This digitization effort not only preserves historical records but also significantly improves public access to information. By bringing the past into the digital age, Manipur is ensuring that its rich heritage and administrative history are safeguarded for future generations.

Enhancing Security and Accessibility

Advertisment

In addition to preserving historical documents, the event also saw the introduction of an RFID Based ID Card issuance System for government officers and staff. This move aims to enhance security measures and reduce the risk of counterfeit identification cards. The 'Swagatam' project, another highlight of the launch, is designed to streamline the process of scheduling appointments with government officials, thereby facilitating easier and more efficient access for citizens. These technological advancements underscore the government's commitment to not only improving internal security protocols but also ensuring that governance is more accessible to the people of Manipur.

Driving Towards a Sustainable Future

The introduction of electric vehicles into the General Administrative Department's fleet represents a significant step towards embracing sustainable transportation. This initiative aligns with India's broader electric mobility scheme, showcasing Manipur's commitment to environmental conservation. Furthermore, the launch of 10 Faceless Services in the Vahan Application by the Transport Department enables the public to avail various vehicle-related services online. This eliminates the need for physical visits to the transport office, thereby saving time and reducing carbon footprints. Chief Minister Biren Singh lauded the efforts of the General Administrative Department, Transport Department, and National Informatics Centre in bringing these projects to fruition, and also handed over RFID-based ID Cards to high-ranking officials.

As Manipur embarks on this journey towards digitization and sustainability, it sets a precedent for other states to follow. The initiatives launched by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh not only aim to enhance governance through technology but also reflect a deeper understanding of the need for environmental stewardship. These efforts collectively signal a promising shift towards a more accessible, efficient, and sustainable future for the people of Manipur.