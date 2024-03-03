ManageEngine Partners with Check Point for Enhanced Mobile Security, Streamlining Threat Remediation

Sydney, AUSTRALIA, March 4, 2024 -- ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, has announced a strategic integration with Check Point's Harmony Mobile to bolster IT security teams with advanced tools for automating the remediation of mobile threats. This partnership emerges in response to the growing mobile workforce and the consequent rise in mobile device exploitation by cybercriminals, as highlighted in Check Point's 2023 Cyber Security Report.

Addressing Mobile Threats with Advanced Integration

The collaboration between ManageEngine's Endpoint Central and Check Point's Harmony Mobile introduces a robust solution to the increasingly sophisticated mobile threats that bypass OS-native security measures. This integration aims to streamline the detection, prioritization, and remediation of mobile threats, enhancing operational efficiency for organizations grappling with mobile security challenges. Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine, emphasized the significance of this partnership in equipping IT security teams to combat the evolving threat landscape with a comprehensive range of security solutions.

Empowering Organizations with Holistic Security

By leveraging the synergy between Endpoint Central and Harmony Mobile, organizations can now achieve a more holistic approach to endpoint management and security. This joint solution enables the identification and remediation of device, network, and application-based threats across all enterprise endpoints, maintaining operational efficiency. Jason Min, Head of Business Development at Check Point, highlighted the empowerment this integration brings to organizations, allowing them to seamlessly address the challenges posed by the rapid proliferation of mobile devices in the workplace.

Enhancing Endpoint Security and Management

Endpoint Central, acclaimed by industry analysts such as Gartner®, Forrester, and IDC, offers end-to-end device lifecycle management consolidated with security capabilities like attack surface management, threat detection and response, and compliance. The integration with Check Point's Harmony Mobile further strengthens its position as a comprehensive solution for today's digital workplace, ensuring robust endpoint security across diverse device types and operating systems. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in the fight against mobile malware, promising enhanced security for organizations worldwide.