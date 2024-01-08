en English
Tech

MAMMOTION’s LUBA 2: The Future of Lawn Care Unveiled at CES 2024

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:38 pm EST
MAMMOTION, the renowned pioneer in intelligent and eco-friendly outdoor robotic solutions, has unveiled its next-generation lawn mower, the LUBA 2, at the 2024 CES Smart Home showcase. This highly advanced robot lawn mower is set to redefine outdoor maintenance with its precision, versatility, and state-of-the-art technology.

Wireless Precision and All-Terrain Mastery

The LUBA 2 builds upon the success of its predecessor by introducing wireless precision for impeccable lawn coverage. This is made possible through the integration of a 3D Vision and RTK fusion-mapping system, eliminating the need for perimeter wires. Furthermore, the LUBA 2 is designed to handle challenging terrains. Its robust suspension and reinforced all-wheel drive (AWD) system enable it to navigate steep 38-degree inclines and various ground obstacles with ease.

Advanced Obstacle Detection and Lawn Artistry

Equipped with a triple obstacle detection and avoidance system, the LUBA 2 can maneuver around potential hazards as small as one inch in size. This system integrates bionic 3D vision, ultrasonic radars, and physical bumpers, ensuring the mower’s unimpeded operation. In addition to its technical prowess, the LUBA 2 also allows users to create customizable grass designs through the MAMMOTION App, bringing a whole new level of creativity and personalization to lawn care.

Variety of Models and Availability

The LUBA 2 comes in eight different models to accommodate a range of lawn sizes, from 0.05 to 2.5 acres. Each model offers adjustable cutting heights, providing users with a tailored lawn care experience. Starting January 7, 2024, these models will be available for online purchase, with prices beginning at $2,099 USD.

With the launch of the LUBA 2, MAMMOTION continues to leverage its expertise in outdoor robotic solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology and transforming the outdoor maintenance industry.

Tech
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

