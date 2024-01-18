en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Malaysia Takes on AI-Manipulated Videos: MCMC and Meta to Join Forces

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Malaysia Takes on AI-Manipulated Videos: MCMC and Meta to Join Forces

In a recent directive from the Malaysian Communications Ministry, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is set to join forces with Meta in a bid to eliminate AI-manipulated videos circulating on Facebook. These videos, deceptively altered, showcase Bernama TV news anchors seemingly disseminating false information pertaining to investment schemes.

Unmasking Digital Deception

Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching, in reporting the incident to MCMC, drew attention to a prior case that involved a manipulated video of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. This video had been intentionally edited to endorse a fraudulent investment scheme, further underscoring the gravity of the situation. Teo amplified her call for public vigilance, urging individuals to report such videos either directly to Meta or MCMC.

Addressing the Issue on The Nation: Future of Media and Communications

Teo’s comments on the issue were made in anticipation of her guest appearance on The Nation: Future of Media and Communications program on Bernama TV. She expressed her concerns about the misuse of AI technology for deceptive ends, a practice that poses a significant threat despite the many potential benefits of the technology.

AI Technology: A Double-Edged Sword

The digital manipulation of videos using AI, colloquially known as ‘deepfakes’, is a growing concern worldwide. While AI offers immense potential across various sectors, its misuse for creating misleading content can have severe ramifications. The incident in Malaysia is just one example of how this advanced technology can be used maliciously to spread misinformation and deceive the public.

0
Malaysia Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malaysia

See more
2 hours ago
Families Flock to Stadium for an Unforgettable Football Match Experience
It was an evening of adrenaline-fueled excitement and community spirit as the stadium buzzed with the anticipation of a significant football match. Parents, children, and fans of all ages came out in droves to experience the raw thrill of the game, breaking away from the conventional practice of watching from their living rooms. A Night
Families Flock to Stadium for an Unforgettable Football Match Experience
UDA Holdings Bhd Champions Sustainability with AR iPad Challenge
4 hours ago
UDA Holdings Bhd Champions Sustainability with AR iPad Challenge
Kedah Eye Clinic Leverages Technology with New E-Record System
4 hours ago
Kedah Eye Clinic Leverages Technology with New E-Record System
Anwar Ibrahim Speaks on Challenges of Probing High-Profile Figures Amid MACC Investigations
3 hours ago
Anwar Ibrahim Speaks on Challenges of Probing High-Profile Figures Amid MACC Investigations
Global News Roundup: Political, Economic, and Social Developments Across Asia and Beyond - January 20, 2024
4 hours ago
Global News Roundup: Political, Economic, and Social Developments Across Asia and Beyond - January 20, 2024
Malaysia's Plantation Ministry and MARGMA Collaborate to Tackle Rubber Glove Industry Challenges
4 hours ago
Malaysia's Plantation Ministry and MARGMA Collaborate to Tackle Rubber Glove Industry Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Newsom Travels to South Carolina to Engage Rural Voters
41 seconds
Governor Newsom Travels to South Carolina to Engage Rural Voters
Alex de Minaur Faces Andrey Rublev in Crucial Australian Open Clash
2 mins
Alex de Minaur Faces Andrey Rublev in Crucial Australian Open Clash
Kevin Phillips Appointed as New Head Coach of Hartlepool United
4 mins
Kevin Phillips Appointed as New Head Coach of Hartlepool United
Novak Djokovic Opens Up: On Federer, Tennis Etiquette, and Facing Criticism
4 mins
Novak Djokovic Opens Up: On Federer, Tennis Etiquette, and Facing Criticism
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
5 mins
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
5 mins
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
5 mins
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
5 mins
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
6 mins
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app