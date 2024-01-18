Malaysia Takes on AI-Manipulated Videos: MCMC and Meta to Join Forces

In a recent directive from the Malaysian Communications Ministry, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is set to join forces with Meta in a bid to eliminate AI-manipulated videos circulating on Facebook. These videos, deceptively altered, showcase Bernama TV news anchors seemingly disseminating false information pertaining to investment schemes.

Unmasking Digital Deception

Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching, in reporting the incident to MCMC, drew attention to a prior case that involved a manipulated video of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. This video had been intentionally edited to endorse a fraudulent investment scheme, further underscoring the gravity of the situation. Teo amplified her call for public vigilance, urging individuals to report such videos either directly to Meta or MCMC.

Addressing the Issue on The Nation: Future of Media and Communications

Teo’s comments on the issue were made in anticipation of her guest appearance on The Nation: Future of Media and Communications program on Bernama TV. She expressed her concerns about the misuse of AI technology for deceptive ends, a practice that poses a significant threat despite the many potential benefits of the technology.

AI Technology: A Double-Edged Sword

The digital manipulation of videos using AI, colloquially known as ‘deepfakes’, is a growing concern worldwide. While AI offers immense potential across various sectors, its misuse for creating misleading content can have severe ramifications. The incident in Malaysia is just one example of how this advanced technology can be used maliciously to spread misinformation and deceive the public.