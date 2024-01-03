Majority of India’s Smart Device Users Prioritize Chipset Capabilities: Counterpoint Research

In a digital sphere where consumer preferences are rapidly evolving, a fresh study by Counterpoint Research unveils an intriguing insight: 77% of India’s smart device users consider chipset capabilities as a critical determinant of their device experience. Performance, graphics and gaming capabilities, and 5G connectivity emerged as the top three features that hinge on robust chipset capacities.

Chipset Capabilities: A Significant Pull for Consumers

According to the report, consumers today aren’t merely content with the surface-level functionalities of their devices. Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, pointed out, ‘Personalized experiences are becoming a key differentiator for consumers.’ This suggests a pressing need for deeper integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and ultra-fast connectivity, especially as we transition towards 5G networks.

Brand Awareness and Market Dominance

Brand awareness also surfaced as an essential factor, with 61% of respondents recognising MediaTek’s chipsets in smart devices. MediaTek, boasting a 31% share in the global smartphone chipset market as of Q3 2023, leads the pack. The company is renowned for developing systems-on-chips (SoCs) for various devices including mobiles, home entertainment, connectivity, and IoT, while also making significant inroads in other key technology domains.

The Indian Consumer and the Premium Smartphone Market

Simultaneously, the Indian premium smartphone market is witnessing a significant shift. Consumers are increasingly leaning towards high-end smartphones over budget options. The advent of 5G smartphones has catalysed this change, elevating the perceived value of premium products and consequently sparking potential growth in the budget market. Brands are responding with attractive financing schemes, and Indian consumers appear ready to invest in flagship smartphones, even at a higher price point. This shift signifies India’s potential to influence the global growth of the premium smartphone segment.

MediaTek: The Dominant Player in the Indian Market

In 2023, MediaTek ascended as the dominant player in the Indian smartphone market, powering 47% of the 311 smartphones launched in the country. Their strategic approach involved delivering high-performance chipsets across varying price points, aligning perfectly with the diverse preferences of the Indian consumer base. MediaTek catered to the increased demand for 5G technology by offering a range of 5G-enabled mobile chips that served various segments of the mobile market, thereby establishing itself as a key player in the 5G arena and laying the groundwork for the widespread adoption of 5G technology in the mobile industry.