en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Majority of India’s Smart Device Users Prioritize Chipset Capabilities: Counterpoint Research

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Majority of India’s Smart Device Users Prioritize Chipset Capabilities: Counterpoint Research

In a digital sphere where consumer preferences are rapidly evolving, a fresh study by Counterpoint Research unveils an intriguing insight: 77% of India’s smart device users consider chipset capabilities as a critical determinant of their device experience. Performance, graphics and gaming capabilities, and 5G connectivity emerged as the top three features that hinge on robust chipset capacities.

Chipset Capabilities: A Significant Pull for Consumers

According to the report, consumers today aren’t merely content with the surface-level functionalities of their devices. Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, pointed out, ‘Personalized experiences are becoming a key differentiator for consumers.’ This suggests a pressing need for deeper integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and ultra-fast connectivity, especially as we transition towards 5G networks.

Brand Awareness and Market Dominance

Brand awareness also surfaced as an essential factor, with 61% of respondents recognising MediaTek’s chipsets in smart devices. MediaTek, boasting a 31% share in the global smartphone chipset market as of Q3 2023, leads the pack. The company is renowned for developing systems-on-chips (SoCs) for various devices including mobiles, home entertainment, connectivity, and IoT, while also making significant inroads in other key technology domains.

The Indian Consumer and the Premium Smartphone Market

Simultaneously, the Indian premium smartphone market is witnessing a significant shift. Consumers are increasingly leaning towards high-end smartphones over budget options. The advent of 5G smartphones has catalysed this change, elevating the perceived value of premium products and consequently sparking potential growth in the budget market. Brands are responding with attractive financing schemes, and Indian consumers appear ready to invest in flagship smartphones, even at a higher price point. This shift signifies India’s potential to influence the global growth of the premium smartphone segment.

MediaTek: The Dominant Player in the Indian Market

In 2023, MediaTek ascended as the dominant player in the Indian smartphone market, powering 47% of the 311 smartphones launched in the country. Their strategic approach involved delivering high-performance chipsets across varying price points, aligning perfectly with the diverse preferences of the Indian consumer base. MediaTek catered to the increased demand for 5G technology by offering a range of 5G-enabled mobile chips that served various segments of the mobile market, thereby establishing itself as a key player in the 5G arena and laying the groundwork for the widespread adoption of 5G technology in the mobile industry.

0
India Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest-Growing Major Economy

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextorti ...
@Accidents · 8 mins
EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextorti ...
heart comment 0
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate

By Bijay Laxmi

Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy

By BNN Correspondents

Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner

By Salman Khan

Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into EU Liquor: A Strategic Trade Dispute

By Muthana Al-Najjar

China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into EU Liquor: A Strategic Trade Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million
48 seconds
Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
5 mins
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
7 mins
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest-Growing Major Economy
8 mins
India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest-Growing Major Economy
EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion
10 mins
EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
23 mins
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
24 mins
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
26 mins
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into EU Liquor: A Strategic Trade Dispute
26 mins
China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into EU Liquor: A Strategic Trade Dispute
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
4 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
5 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
6 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
7 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
7 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
12 hours
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
14 hours
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
15 hours
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed
15 hours
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app