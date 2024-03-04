Maire Tecnimont Bolsters Low-Carbon Tech Portfolio with GasConTec Acquisition

Maire Tecnimont Spa has taken a significant step in enhancing its low-carbon technology offerings by acquiring GasConTec Gmbh, a move that solidifies its position in the energy transition sector. GasConTec, a pioneer in developing technologies for the synthesis of low carbon footprint products, including hydrogen and methanol, has been acquired for a total consideration of EUR30 million, showcasing Maire Tecnimont's commitment to sustainable development.

Strategic Acquisition for Sustainability

The acquisition of GasConTec Gmbh by Maire Tecnimont's subsidiary Nextchem represents a strategic move to integrate cutting-edge, low-carbon technologies into its portfolio. Founded in 2017 and based in Bad Homburg, Germany, GasConTec holds over 80 patents and possesses substantial expertise in the field of process engineering, particularly in Autothermal Reforming technology. This technology is renowned for its efficiency in producing low carbon footprint hydrogen with high CO2 capture rates, marking a significant advancement in sustainable chemical production.

Financial Terms and Future Prospects

Under the terms of the agreement, Maire Tecnimont will pay EUR15 million within two years of closing, contingent upon achieving specific milestones. An additional earn-out of up to EUR15 million is also part of the deal, dependent on the signing and performance of certain license agreements related to GasConTec's technologies within seven years of the closing date, anticipated in the second quarter of 2024. This financial structure underscores the potential Maire Tecnimont sees in GasConTec's technologies to contribute significantly to its growth and the global push for energy transition.

Impact on Maire Tecnimont and the Industry

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of Maire Tecnimont, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, noting it as a pivotal move in strengthening Nextchem's portfolio with distinct low-carbon technologies. This acquisition not only enhances Maire Tecnimont's strategic positioning as an industrial facilitator of the energy transition but also sets a global benchmark for the industry with GasConTec's industrial-scale demonstration plant for high-pressure partial oxidation located in Germany. With this acquisition, Maire Tecnimont is poised to play a crucial role in developing innovative processes for the production of low carbon footprint chemicals, furthering the industry's move towards sustainability.

This acquisition marks another milestone in Maire Tecnimont's expansion strategy, following a similar acquisition earlier in the year. The company's stock responded positively, closing Monday up 2.7 percent to EUR5.47 per share, reflecting the market's optimistic view of Maire Tecnimont's strategic direction. As the company integrates GasConTec's technologies, it looks forward to fostering the development of sustainable chemical processes and contributing to a greener future.