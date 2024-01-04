en English
Tech

Maestro: The Unix-like Kernel Making Strides in Rust

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Maestro: The Unix-like Kernel Making Strides in Rust

In the realm of operating system development, a new contender, Maestro, is making its mark. Crafted carefully in the Rust programming language, Maestro is a Unix-like kernel gaining recognition for its innovative features and the reliability offered by its host language. This unique kernel and operating system project, which began in C in 2018, transitioned into Rust after a year-and-a-half, embracing Rust’s renowned safety features.

Progress and Features

Currently, Maestro stands as a monolithic kernel, supporting the x86 architecture in 32 bits. The project has made significant strides with approximately 31% of Linux system calls – 135 out of 437 – implemented. This progress is reflected in the 48,800 lines of code sprawled across 615 files. Beyond just system calls, Maestro proudly hosts a daemon manager and a package manager, making it capable of running vital tools such as musl, bash, and core GNU utilities.

VGA Text Mode and Virtual Memory

Among its diverse features, Maestro supports VGA text mode terminal and has implemented virtual memory. These features, although common in established operating systems, stand as milestones for a new project like Maestro, demonstrating its potential to compete in the operating system landscape.

Open-Source and Evolving

The Maestro project is publicly available on GitHub, an open-source platform, inviting contributions from developers across the globe. This collaborative approach fuels Maestro’s continuous evolution towards a reliable and secure operating system kernel. The project has also sparked interest and discussions on Hacker News, a popular social news website focusing on computer science and entrepreneurship, further enhancing its visibility in the developer community.

Tech
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

