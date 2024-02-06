MADMEC Winners Innovate Biodegradable Tattoos to Combat Textile Waste

In the quest to tackle the burgeoning issue of textile waste, the winners of the MADMEC competition—an event hosted by MIT's Department of Materials Science and Engineering—have come up with an innovative solution: biodegradable 'temporary tattoos' for T-shirts. The winning team, aptly named Me-Shirts, drew inspiration from the annual production of custom T-shirts for the MADMEC event itself.

Addressing Textile Waste with Me-Shirts

The Me-Shirts team shed light on the fact that the custom T-shirt market, valued at an astounding $4.3 billion, is a significant contributor to textile waste. This hardly includes the fast fashion industry which is notorious for its environmental impact. The team's ingenious solution to this problem involves a temporary design made from potato starch, glycerin, and water. This design can be applied to a shirt with the simple action of ironing and can be easily removed by washing. Such an innovation holds the potential to revolutionize the industry by allowing a T-shirt to be reused after a single event.

Victory and Future Prospects

For their groundbreaking work, the Me-Shirts team was awarded $10,000. They plan to use this prize money to further develop the material to make it more flexible and user-friendly for application at home. The team envisions future iterations of the design that could allow users to decide if they want the design to stay on the shirt during washes, offering a degree of customization based on the settings of the washing machine.

Runners-Up Projects

The second and third place teams of the competition were no less innovative. The team that secured the second position, Alkalyne, is working on developing a carbon-neutral polymer for petrochemical production. The third-place team, Microbeco, is focusing its efforts on utilizing microbial fuel cells for water quality monitoring. The competition serves not only as a platform for showcasing innovative solutions but also provides students with the opportunity to build physical prototypes and apply their classroom knowledge to real-world problems.