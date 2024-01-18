macOS Ventura Simplifies Multi-Message Selection; iMessage Now Usable on Windows 11

In a bid to enhance user experience, Apple's macOS Ventura has introduced a simplified method for selecting multiple messages on the operating system. Now, users can select multiple conversations in iMessage using the same keyboard shortcuts traditionally used for selecting multiple files. This feature, a new addition to macOS, makes organizing texts and managing conversations more efficient. However, it's worth noting that previous versions of macOS did not allow for the selection of multiple conversations.

Advertisment

Issues with Messages and Mac Mail

Despite the update, users have reported issues with Messages and Mac Mail. These issues range from messages not working on Mac to Mac Mail getting stuck during message downloads. As Apple works to resolve these glitches, users are advised to keep their systems updated for the latest fixes.

iMessage Compatibility with Windows 11

Advertisment

In addition to macOS Ventura's new features, it is also noted that iMessage can now be used on Windows 11. A guide is available for users interested in this cross-platform functionality. This development is indicative of Apple's ongoing efforts to make its applications more accessible across different platforms.

Invitation for User Input

Apple encourages users to share other methods for selecting multiple messages on Mac, if they have discovered any. Such input not only fosters a sense of community among Apple users but also contributes to the continuous improvement of the macOS experience.