macOS Sonoma Refines User Experience with Customizable Alerts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:31 am EST
macOS Sonoma Refines User Experience with Customizable Alerts

Apple’s latest operating system, macOS Sonoma, continues to refine the user experience with its latest tweak – customizable alert volume levels. This new feature aims to balance the need for audible alerts with the user’s comfort, especially in cases of using high-quality headphones or weaker speakers. Alert sounds on a Mac can be triggered by various events, such as incorrect keystrokes or permission pop-ups. With macOS Sonoma, users now have the ability to adjust these alert sounds to a more suitable volume level.

Customizing Alerts with macOS Sonoma

To adjust the alert volume, users can navigate to a specific menu within macOS Sonoma. Here, they have the option to alter the alert volume, choose different alert sounds, and select the audio device on which these alerts will be played. This flexibility in customization allows users to make the alerts more personalized, enhancing their overall user experience.

Notification Control for a Quieter Environment

Furthermore, macOS Sonoma provides users with options to silence notifications without affecting the alert volume. Users can utilize focus modes or adjust settings within the Notifications menu to achieve a quieter notification environment. This allows for a more comfortable and less disruptive user experience, especially when engaged in tasks that require high concentration.

Challenges with Backing up Virtual Machines

On a different note, the article also touches upon the challenges of backing up virtual machines on macOS Sonoma. The Time Machine, Apple’s built-in backup feature, faces inefficiencies in storing backed up disks and older macOS releases have proven unreliable for backing up virtual disks. However, the article provides potential solutions such as running VMs on a disk volume not included in a Time Machine backup, using APFS, and putting the VM inside a sparsebundle file. Readers should note the potential corruption risk associated with using a sparsebundle.

Rosetta Issues Post macOS Sonoma Update

The article also highlighted some user complaints concerning Rosetta, a crucial component of macOS, behaving abnormally post the macOS Sonoma update. The specifics of these anomalies and potential fixes were not elaborated in the summary.

Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

