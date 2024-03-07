MacGregor Secures Major Order for Advanced Cable Layer Cranes from VARD for Prysmian's Fleet Expansion

CARGOTEC CORPORATION announced a significant development in maritime engineering and construction on March 7, 2024, with its subsidiary MacGregor receiving a substantial order from global shipbuilder VARD. This order involves the supply of three specialized cranes for a cutting-edge cable layer vessel, highlighting both companies' innovative capabilities in offshore solutions.

Groundbreaking Order for Offshore Excellence

MacGregor's latest achievement involves the procurement of a contract to deliver a 100-tonne active heave-compensated (AHC) crane, a 20T Offshore crane, and a 3T deck crane. These cranes will be integral to the operations of Prysmian's third NB970 cable laying vessel, constructed by VARD, showcasing a leap in offshore engineering and operational efficiency. The cranes are scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2025, with the vessel's completion targeted for early 2027. This vessel, boasting a 191-metre length and a 19,000-tonne cable loading capacity, is set to become one of the most capable in its class, equipped with DP3 positioning, seakeeping systems, and the capability for complex installation works.

MacGregor's Commitment to Innovation and Reliability

Pasi Lehtonen, Senior Vice President of Offshore Solutions at MacGregor, emphasized the company's long-standing relationship with VARD and its commitment to delivering high-performance cranes that integrate modern design with resilience in service. MacGregor's cranes are celebrated for their advanced AHC capabilities and adaptability to extreme environments, offering precise lifts in conditions ranging from plus to minus 40°C. This order further cements MacGregor's position as a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling solutions, showcasing their innovative approach to optimizing the safety, reliability, and environmental sustainability of maritime operations.

Strategic Implications and Future Directions

The collaboration between MacGregor, VARD, and Prysmian Group underscores the dynamic advancements within the offshore and maritime construction sectors, pointing towards a future where efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability are paramount. As the vessel's construction begins in Vard Shipyards Romania and concludes in Norway, the maritime industry watches closely, anticipating the operational capabilities and impacts of this state-of-the-art cable layer. This project not only demonstrates the technological prowess of MacGregor and VARD but also sets a new benchmark in maritime engineering, promising to influence future designs and constructions in the offshore sector.