Lunaz Unveils Electric Range Rover Safari: A Blend of Classic and Contemporary

In a nod to the past while embracing the future, British company Lunaz has unveiled its latest creation: an electric vehicle (EV) conversion of the 1983 short wheelbase Range Rover model, christened the Range Rover Safari by Lunaz. This iconic model, reminiscent of the one featured in the James Bond classic 'Octopussy,' now sports a modern twist with a Maya Blue paint job and a refreshed four-seat layout.

A Blend of Classic and Contemporary

Despite the updated aesthetics, the Range Rover Safari by Lunaz stays true to its roots, retaining the original's off-road capabilities, including a 500mm wading depth and unchanged approach, breakover, and departure angles. The bodywork remains faithful to the original Safari model, minus the bull-bar that was a distinctive feature in 'Octopussy.'

Under the hood, the vehicle boasts a dual-motor electric system delivering 375 horsepower, upgraded adjustable dampers and springs, and enhanced braking capabilities with six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers. A regenerative braking system has also been installed, contributing to the vehicle's eco-friendly credentials.

A Symphony of Craftsmanship and Technology

The interior of the Range Rover Safari by Lunaz is a testament to the art of craftsmanship, with 1,000 hours of meticulous work transforming it into a luxurious space. The center console has been 3D printed and now houses modern infotainment options, while the seats are upholstered in waterproof leather and feature heating capabilities.

Climate control toggles are nestled in a Mocca Walnut wood section, adding a touch of elegance to the interior. Despite these modern additions, the cabin retains the charm of the original model, creating an appealing blend of classic and contemporary design.

Sustainability Meets Luxury

David Lorenz, the founder of Lunaz, emphasizes the company's commitment to detailed and exacting restoration and conversion processes. This dedication to sustainability is evident in the hard-top Range Rover Classic by Lunaz, which boasts a 250-mile range on a single charge from its 90kWh battery. However, range figures for the Safari model have yet to be disclosed.

Priced around half a million pounds, the Range Rover Safari by Lunaz will be available through commission only. With this latest release, Lunaz continues to demonstrate how classic cars can be repurposed for a more sustainable future without compromising on luxury or performance.

As the world moves towards electrification, companies like Lunaz are leading the charge, breathing new life into classic models and offering a glimpse into a greener, more sustainable future. The Range Rover Safari by Lunaz embodies this ethos, combining the timeless appeal of a classic model with the power and efficiency of modern EV technology.