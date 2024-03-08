Lotte Group Charges Ahead in AI Integration, Hosts Major Tech Conference

Lotte Group has taken a significant leap towards integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across its business operations. This initiative was highlighted in a conference on AI technology held at Lotte World Tower, attended by key figures including Lotte Group Chair Shin Dong-bin, his son Shin Yoo-yeol, and CEOs of the group's major businesses. The event underscores Lotte's commitment to embedding AI technology in its strategic blueprint, following Shin's urging in his New Year message and subsequent CEO meetings for a tech-driven transformation of the group's operations.

Strategic Moves and Visionary Leadership

The conference served as a platform for senior officials to deepen their understanding of AI technology and its potential applications across various business sectors. Presentations were delivered by the Lotte Institute of Economy & Business Strategy, local AI experts, and Lotte Holdings' dedicated AI task force. These sessions outlined the latest AI trends and the group’s strategies for leveraging AI technologies. Additionally, researchers from Lotte Data Communication introduced Aimember, a generative AI platform, showcasing its potential to revolutionize workplace operations within the group.

Collaboration and Innovation Showcase

Highlighting the importance of collaboration in innovation, the conference featured exhibitions from local AI startups, including Caliverse and Space Vision AI, subsidiaries of Lotte Data Communication, and other prominent AI firms like S2W and Mondrian AI. These exhibitions provided a glimpse into the cutting-edge AI technologies that could support Lotte Group's business ecosystem, emphasizing the conglomerate's openness to adopting innovative solutions from the tech community.

Future-Oriented Education and Development

Lotte Group's commitment to enhancing its workforce's AI capabilities was evident in its plans to continue organizing seminars and forums on AI. The aim is to ensure that both executive members and employees are well-versed in AI technologies, enabling them to identify and implement AI-driven solutions in their operations. This educational initiative reflects the group's recognition of AI as a transformative force across industries, capable of generating new business models and profits.

This strategic pivot towards AI by Lotte Group, spearheaded by Shin Dong-bin, marks a bold step in ensuring the conglomerate remains competitive in an increasingly digital and AI-driven global market. The recent conference not only signifies the group's immediate efforts to integrate AI but also sets a precedent for continuous learning and adaptation in the face of technological advancements. As Lotte Group harnesses AI's potential, it is poised to redefine its business processes and customer experiences, promising a future where innovation and technology drive growth and success.