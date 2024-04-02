London Startup Pioneers Insect Farming for Sustainable Livestock Feed, Aiming to End Soy Dependence

In a transformative move within agriculture, a London-based startup, Entocycle, is leading the charge in sustainable livestock feeding practices by breeding 11 million insects under railway arches near The Shard. This innovative approach seeks to replace imported soy, a major cause of deforestation, with insects, utilizing vast quantities of food waste from various sources.

Revolutionizing Livestock Diets

Entocycle's research focuses on creating optimal conditions for soldier flies to breed, aiming to distribute their technology across the UK. By feeding insects to pigs and chickens, farmers can reduce aggressive behaviors in livestock, attributed to soy diets, and promote more natural, healthier feeding habits. The utilization of waste products, ranging from brewery and bakery waste to household and supermarket refuse, not only recycles waste but also supports insect growth, offering a double benefit to the environment.

Economic and Environmental Impacts

A report by Frontier Economics estimates the insect-farming industry's potential at £170 million, capable of transforming over 3.1 million tonnes of waste. The industry promises reduced feed costs for farmers, lower veterinary expenses due to improved animal gut health, and a significant reduction in the UK's reliance on imported animal protein feeds. The swift breeding cycle of the black soldier fly, compared to soy, presents an efficient alternative capable of supporting the UK's food security while conserving rainforests.

Legislative Hurdles and Future Potential

Despite the benefits, UK legislation currently restricts insect feeding to animals, a rule change that occurred in the EU but was not adopted in the UK before Brexit. Advocates are urging the government to update these regulations to enable the broader adoption of insect-based feeds. With the potential to provide over 150,000 tons of food annually in Britain and scale up significantly in the next two decades, the insect farming industry stands on the brink of revolutionizing food production, pending regulatory support.

This shift towards insect-based livestock feed not only promises to enhance animal welfare and environmental sustainability but also bolsters the UK's position in the global effort to combat climate change and deforestation. As the conversation around food security and sustainable practices grows, Entocycle's pioneering work could pave the way for a greener, more resilient agriculture sector.