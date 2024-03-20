Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AI's Role in Deepfakes and Voice Cloning Raises Concerns

As India gears up for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, political parties are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to create deepfakes and voice clones, sparking debates on ethics and regulation. A significant incident involved a deepfake of Dravidian icon M Karunanidhi, who passed away in 2018, endorsing current leadership in Tamil Nadu, showcasing the power of AI in political campaigns. Experts warn of AI's potential to shape voter perceptions, urging the Election Commission to implement measures against AI misuse.

AI in Political Campaigns: A New Frontier

Starting from early this year, major political parties such as the BJP and Congress have utilized AI-generated content in their social media campaigns. This includes deepfakes and voice cloning to either promote their agenda or discredit opponents. For instance, manipulated videos and voice messages featuring prominent politicians like Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi have been circulated, demonstrating AI's capability to convincingly mimic real individuals. This unprecedented use of AI technology in election campaigning is seen as a tool to personalize and enhance voter outreach but raises significant ethical and legal questions.

Regulatory Challenges and Responsibilities

The Election Commission of India faces a daunting task in monitoring and regulating AI-generated content in political campaigns. Despite the model code of conduct, there's no specific directive addressing the use of AI in electioneering. This regulatory gap allows for the rapid spread of potentially misleading or harmful content. Experts call for urgent action, suggesting measures such as labeling and watermarking AI-generated videos. Meanwhile, tech companies like Meta and Google are developing tools to disclose AI involvement in political ads, indicating a collective responsibility to tackle AI's challenges in politics.

Implications for Democracy and Voter Trust

The integration of AI in political campaigns opens up new avenues for engaging with voters but also poses risks to democratic processes. The ability of AI to create hyper-realistic deepfakes and voice clones can undermine trust in political communication, making it harder for voters to discern truth from manipulation. As AI technology continues to evolve, the balance between harnessing its benefits and protecting the integrity of elections becomes increasingly critical. Moving forward, both regulatory bodies and political entities must navigate these challenges carefully to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.