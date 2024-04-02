Logitech Unveils Signature Slim Combo: Elevating Work-From-Home Productivity

On Tuesday, Logitech introduced its latest innovation in PC peripherals, the Signature Slim Keyboard combo, aimed at revolutionizing the work-from-home experience. This new launch includes the Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard and, for those seeking an enhanced setup, the option to include the Signature Plus Mouse M750. Designed with versatility in mind, these accessories are perfect for individuals juggling between personal and professional tasks on separate computers.

Seamless Integration for Dual Computer Users

The standout feature of these newly launched products is their ability to pair with two computers simultaneously, irrespective of the operating system. Whether you're using Mac or Windows PC, the connection can be established via Bluetooth or through the Logi Bolt Receiver. This dual connectivity allows users to effortlessly copy and paste files wirelessly between systems, streamlining workflow and enhancing productivity. The Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard further bolsters this functionality by enabling pairing with up to three devices and featuring a dedicated key for swift switching.

Customization and Convenience at Your Fingertips

Logitech has meticulously designed the Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard with user convenience in mind. It boasts a full row of F-keys, which can be customized for various shortcuts through the Logi Options+ App, catering to personal preferences and workflow requirements. The keyboard also introduces smart options like a meeting mode, activated with a simple key press, to effortlessly transition between work and personal use. Compatibility extends across all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Linux, iPadOS, iOS, and Android OS, making it a versatile choice for any setup.

Commitment to Sustainability

In addition to enhancing user experience, Logitech remains committed to environmental sustainability. Both the Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard and the Signature Plus Mouse M750 are crafted using post-consumer recycled plastic, derived from old electronic products. This initiative not only reduces waste but also contributes to the products' carbon-neutral certification. Priced at Rs 10,290 for the keyboard and Rs 13,995 for the combo, these eco-friendly options are now available for purchase through online and offline retail stores across the country, starting today.

With the launch of the Signature Slim Keyboard combo, Logitech sets a new standard in the realm of PC peripherals, offering an unparalleled blend of functionality, customization, and sustainability. As remote work continues to be a staple for many, these innovations promise to enhance productivity and comfort for users, while also contributing positively to environmental sustainability. As technology and work habits evolve, it's clear that Logitech is poised at the forefront, ready to meet the changing needs of its customers with thoughtful, forward-thinking solutions.