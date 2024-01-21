Logitech MX Master 3S Available at a 15% Discount: A Steal for Tech Enthusiasts

The premium productivity mouse, Logitech MX Master 3S, revered by both PC and Mac users, is now more accessible with a 15% discount. This reduction lowers its usual $99 retail price, making it an irresistible steal for tech enthusiasts and productivity seekers alike.

Logitech MX Master 3S: A Masterclass in Design and Functionality

The discounted model is the dongle-less variant aptly named 'MX Master 3S for Mac.' Although it's designed with Mac users in mind, it is universally compatible with Windows and other devices. This mouse variant includes a USB-C to USB-C cable and sports a slightly different color than the standard model that features a USB-A dongle.

The Logitech MX Master 3S is a testament to superior technology and thoughtful design. It comes with silent switches, a high-precision 8K DPI sensor, and an advanced scrolling wheel equipped with an infinite scroll mode. To boost productivity, it has customizable keys and an additional wheel for horizontal scrolling.

An Ergonomic Marvel with Unmatched Battery Life

More than just its features, the MX Master 3S is ergonomically designed to enhance comfort during extended use, making it the perfect companion for work or play. It can be connected to up to three devices with seamless switching capability, ensuring smooth transitions between tasks.

The MX Master 3S offers a long battery life, lasting up to 70 days on a full charge. Even more impressive, it can provide three hours of use after just a one-minute charge, making it a reliable ally for those marathon work sessions.

A Bonus for Creatives

As an added bonus, purchasers of the MX Master 3S will receive a one-month Creative Cloud subscription. This bonus feature is a nod to the creative professionals who often lean on the advanced capabilities of the MX Master series.

The discounted price of $84.99 is specifically for the Space Gray model sold on Amazon US, with no indication of the deal being available in other regions. Tech enthusiasts are encouraged to check the Deals section on Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US for more exciting offers.