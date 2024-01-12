Linux Mint 21.3 Unleashes New Features and Forward-Looking Support

The Linux community is abuzz with the release of Linux Mint 21.3, the latest update to the popular Ubuntu-based distribution that is known for its user-friendly interface and robust performance. With its long-term support (LTS) commitment, this version guarantees support until 2027, giving users peace of mind and stability for the foreseeable future.

Cinnamon 6.0 and the New ‘Actions’

One of the significant highlights of this release is the introduction of ‘Actions’, a new type of Cinnamon add-on. Previously known as ‘Nemo actions’, these Actions infuse dynamic capabilities into the file manager’s context menu, replacing previous items like ‘Make bootable USB stick’ and ‘Verify’ for .iso files. They are designed to offer additional functionalities that can be downloaded, enabled, and rated similarly to other Cinnamon ‘spices’ such as applets, desklets, extensions, and themes. This innovative feature is introduced in Cinnamon 6.0, the latest version included in Linux Mint 21.3.

Security and Compatibility

Enhancing the security facet of the operating system, Linux Mint 21.3 now supports Secure Boot. It also boasts enhanced compatibility with various BIOS and EFI systems, making it a more versatile OS choice for a wider range of devices.

Signaling a Forward-Looking Approach

Keeping pace with the evolving technology landscape, Linux Mint 21.3 brings experimental support for Wayland sessions in Cinnamon. This move signifies a step towards compatibility with the newer display server protocol that is set to replace X.Org. By incorporating experimental Wayland support, Linux Mint is clearly demonstrating a forward-looking approach, ready to embrace the future of desktop environments.

The release is available for download in various editions including Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce, each with corresponding ISO files. With its focus on stability, new features, and user-centric improvements, Linux Mint 21.3 sets a new benchmark for open-source operating systems.