LinkedIn Joins Short-Form Video Trend with New TikTok-Like Feed

On Wednesday, LinkedIn confirmed to TechCrunch its latest venture into the dynamic world of short-form video content, initiating a test phase for a TikTok-like feed aimed at enhancing professional engagement and discovery on the platform. Spotted first by Austin Null, a strategy director at McKinney, this new feature is poised to transform how professionals interact, learn, and share on one of the world's leading career-focused networks.

Embracing the Short-Form Video Craze

Following the explosive popularity of TikTok, several platforms including Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Netflix have integrated short-form video feeds into their offerings. LinkedIn's introduction of a similar feature underscores the growing significance of video content across social media landscapes. The new feed, accessible via a "Video" tab within the app's navigation bar, presents users with a vertical array of short, scrollable videos. This format not only facilitates easy engagement - allowing likes, comments, and shares - but also tailors content discovery to professional development and career-related topics.

Targeted Content for Professional Growth

Unlike the eclectic mix of content found in other apps' video feeds, LinkedIn's version is distinctly career-oriented, offering a platform for videos on topics like job searches, career advice, and professional skills development. This focus reflects LinkedIn's commitment to supporting professional growth and learning through relevant, bite-sized content. Microsoft, LinkedIn's parent company, views video as a key format for peer learning and expert insights, driving the decision to test this new content discovery method. Although in early testing, the feature signals LinkedIn's ambition to become a primary hub for professional video content, potentially opening new avenues for content creators within the professional sphere.

Potential Implications for Creators and Users

The introduction of a short-form video feed on LinkedIn could significantly impact how content is created and consumed within professional networks. For creators, especially those who have built audiences around career advice and professional development on platforms like TikTok, LinkedIn's new feed offers a promising new venue for reaching a broader, more targeted audience. The potential for future monetization could further incentivize creators to prioritize LinkedIn for their video content. However, user reception may vary, with some appreciating the enriched content diversity and others feeling overwhelmed by the proliferation of short-form video feeds across social media platforms.

As LinkedIn ventures into the realm of short-form video content, the move reflects broader trends in digital engagement and content consumption. By tailoring this format to the professional landscape, LinkedIn not only expands its content offerings but also reinforces its role as a key player in the intersection of social media and professional development. This initiative, while still in its nascent stages, has the potential to reshape how professionals connect, learn, and grow in an increasingly digital world.