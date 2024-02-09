Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's New Game Plus Mode Offers a Fresh Start with Familiar Perks

Step into the bustling streets of Yokohama, where the latest installment of the Yakuza franchise, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, offers an immersive narrative that weaves together themes of ambition, power, and redemption. Released on January 26, 2024, by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega, the game now features a New Game Plus (NG+) mode, allowing players to restart their journey with hard-earned progress intact.

NG+ Unveiled: A Fresh Start with Familiar Perks

NG+ breathes new life into Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, catering to dedicated fans who have already completed the game once. Unlocked exclusively for Deluxe and Ultimate edition owners, this mode lets players retain their character levels, items, equipment, money, Poundmates, and progress in Ichiban's Personality Traits and Unfinished Business completion. Job levels also carry over, with 25 diverse job options available for characters to switch at will.

However, NG+ isn't solely about preserving past achievements. It also introduces new challenges and features. Character recruitment remains tied to story progression, while certain side activities, such as mini-games, may be reset. This careful balance ensures that players can enjoy the satisfaction of their previous efforts while still facing fresh obstacles.

A Trio of Trials: Difficulty Levels and Rewards

The introduction of variable difficulty levels in NG+ adds an extra layer of excitement for players seeking a greater challenge. Choose between Normal, Hard, and Legend modes, each with corresponding enemy difficulty and Job XP rewards. This feature ensures that players of all skill levels can find an engaging and rewarding experience.

In addition to the new difficulty settings, NG+ also includes exclusive store items at Dancer Fumie's Shop. These unique rewards offer enticing incentives for players to delve back into the world of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and explore its rich tapestry of intrigue and adventure.

The Differences for Standard Edition Players

For those who own the standard edition, fear not – post-game content is still available in the form of a limited Premium Adventure. This feature includes unfinished side activities and a post-game dungeon. However, unlike NG+, it does not allow for a story replay with retained progress.

To navigate this content effectively, players are encouraged to prioritize their character development and engage in strategic decision-making. By approaching the game with a keen understanding of its mechanics and systems, standard edition players can still enjoy a fulfilling and engrossing experience.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth invites players to embark on a captivating journey through the criminal underworld of Yokohama, where alliances shift, loyalties are tested, and redemption is earned. With the introduction of NG+, fans of the Yakuza franchise can once again walk the streets of this richly-imagined city, forging new paths and uncovering hidden secrets.

Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the series, the evocative storytelling, memorable characters, and immersive gameplay of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth promise an unforgettable experience. So, lace up your boots, sharpen your wits, and prepare to dive back into the vibrant world of the Yakuza – your next great adventure awaits.

