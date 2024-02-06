LIDEResA 2024: Spotlight on Women's Talent and AI's Impact on Gender Equality

Madrid is set to host the third edition of LIDEResA, an event aimed at empowering women and addressing gender equality in technology, on February 15, 2024. Organized by iMADES Communication and supported by Freeda Media, Transformación Digital magazine, and Corresponsables, LIDEResA 2024 is set to take center stage at the Hotel Indigo-Gran Vía. This year's theme is 'Gender, ethics and new technologies,' and will invite industry experts to discuss the complex intersection of gender, ethics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Unveiling Gender Biases in AI

Speakers will probe into the existing technological disparities, the language of machines, and the process of algorithm training, with a particular emphasis on the potential gender biases in AI. The conversation will explore the reasons behind these biases and how they can be rectified. The event aims to provide insights into the challenges women face in a technology-driven world, and strategies to ensure AI does not inadvertently harm women.

Expert Panel Discussions

Beatriz Medina Layuno will moderate a panel discussion featuring professionals such as Andrés Visús and María Vázquez Terrés. With diverse backgrounds in technology, these experts will delve into the nuanced dialogue around AI and gender equality. A second panel, moderated by María Garzón, will spotlight case studies from various organizations. This discussion will underscore the financial viability of investing in AI and the importance of responsible technology use.

Addressing Societal Biases in AI

The discussion will also encompass data-intensive technologies like AI and their potential to perpetuate societal biases and inequalities. Participants including Diego García Puado, Estelle Raso, Gisela Vaquero Juanola, and Noelia Moró Tabernero will offer their expert views on how AI technologies can be developed and used responsibly to avoid further widening the gender gap. The ultimate aim of LIDEResA 2024 is to create an inclusive, representative technological landscape that is egalitarian in every sense.