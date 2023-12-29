en English
Australia

LG’s AI-powered Bipedal Robot: A Leap Towards The Future Of Smart Homes

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:41 pm EST
LG’s AI-powered Bipedal Robot: A Leap Towards The Future Of Smart Homes

In a leap towards the future, LG has announced an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered bipedal robot, set to take the center stage at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Engineered in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, this next-generation AI agent is part of LG’s visionary ‘Zero Labor Home’ project. The robot, powered by Qualcomm’s Robotics RB5 Platform, is designed to independently navigate, comprehend, learn, and engage in complex conversations.

Revolutionizing Smart Home Experience

The AI agent is no ordinary smart home device. It is a mobile smart home hub that connects with various smart appliances and devices, enhancing user engagement with its face and user recognition capabilities. The robot also promises real-time environmental data gathering, and the ability to select music or content based on the user’s mood.

Security Assured

More than a companion, this AI agent can serve as a vigilant security guard, capable of monitoring unusual activities or movements within the home. The on-device AI features, including voice and image recognition and natural language processing, enable the robot to act as a pet monitor, adding a new level of security to smart homes.

Emotion Processing and Expression

What sets this robot apart is its ability to process and express emotions. The AI agent, with its articulated leg joints, can express emotions, making it a unique addition to the smart home ecosystem. This groundbreaking technology is expected to transform user interactions, bringing a personal touch to artificial intelligence.

The price and the practical integration of the robot with smart home systems will be clarified in the near future. With this innovative AI agent, LG aims to position itself as a significant player in the smart home market, liberating users from household chores and providing personalized assistance.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

