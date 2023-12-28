en English
Tech

LG’s 2024 OLED TVs: Innovation Meets Competition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:14 am EST
LG’s 2024 OLED TVs: Innovation Meets Competition

Despite a strong performance in 2023, LG’s OLED TVs, including models A2, B3, and C3, did not clinch the top spot in the best OLED TV rankings, falling behind Samsung’s S90C. The latter not only outperformed in the rankings but also bagged the ‘TV of the Year’ title at the TechRadar Choice Awards.

Looking Ahead: LG’s 2024 OLED Models

Nevertheless, LG is not resting on its laurels. As we step into 2024, the Consumer Technology Association has already conferred upon LG 12 Innovation Awards for its OLED TV category. This recognition heralds some exciting updates in the pipeline for LG’s upcoming models. However, the competition is heating up, particularly from Samsung and its QD-OLED technology.

Reports suggest that LG is working on a next-generation processor, likely to be christened Alpha 10. This new processor is expected to elevate performance significantly, with features such as a Neural Processing Unit for superior on-device processing, motion-based characteristics, and overall enhancements in picture and audio quality.

2024 OLED TVs: Gaming Upgrade

Leaked information indicates that LG’s 2024 OLED TVs, including the anticipated C4 and G4 models, will boast a gaming upgrade. These TVs are expected to support a 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) over HDMI, aligning with Samsung’s standards. This upgrade is a significant nod to the growing gaming community and their demand for superior, immersive experiences.

Challenges Ahead: High OLED Production Costs

However, LG has its work cut out for it. The cost of OLED production remains steep, as demonstrated by the price hike of LG’s 2023 B3 series compared to the 2022 B2 series. While a breakthrough in OLED material could potentially lower costs in the future, OLED TVs will need to be more affordable to maintain a competitive edge. As it stands, LG’s OLED TVs are a blend of innovation and quality, yet their high price point may deter potential customers.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

