LG Unveils New OLED TVs with Upgraded Features Ahead of CES 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST
LG Electronics has unveiled its latest OLED TVs ahead of the much-anticipated CES 2024, setting high expectations for the upcoming event. The highlight of the announcement is the introduction of the LG Signature OLED M4 and OLED G4 models. These updated models come with the latest Alpha 11 AI processor, which promises four times the performance of the previous models, making it a significant leap in LG’s TV technology.

Revolutionary Features for an Enriched Experience

The Alpha 11 AI processor is a game-changer, providing improved picture and audio quality that promises to take the viewing experience to a whole new level. The TVs also feature a considerable 70% improvement in visual performance for gaming. The refresh rate has been bumped up to a whopping 144Hz, a feature that will undoubtedly appeal to gamers. The M4 model, in particular, comes with the Zero Connect Box for wireless audio and video transmission—an industry first.

Optimized for Gaming

Both the M4 and G4 models support NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, making them ideal for gaming. They also offer a Game Optimizer selection screen, ensuring the best gaming experience possible. With AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro, viewers can enjoy optimized picture settings and virtual 11.1.2-channel audio.

Ready for CES 2024

While the pricing and availability details are yet to be announced, they are expected to be revealed at CES 2024. LG also announced a 97-inch M3 OLED display and a 98-inch QNED model, further expanding its range of high-end TVs. With this new line-up, LG seems poised to make a significant impact at CES 2024.

In other tech and business news, Apple’s (AAPL) stock has seen a dip following Barclays’ downgrade due to weakening iPhone demand. However, Goldman Sachs analysts suggest a potential upside from PC demand and the anticipated launch of Apple’s VR headset. GE Appliances’ indoor smart smoker is now available, and Roku has introduced premium TV sets at CES 2024. Aqua Security has extended its funding, and Fitbit sales are on the rise. In addition, Walt Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has responded to activist Nelson Peltz’s pressure.

Business Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

