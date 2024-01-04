en English
Tech

LG Unveils New Lineup of OLED TVs with Advanced Alpha 11 Processor ahead of CES 2024

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
LG Unveils New Lineup of OLED TVs with Advanced Alpha 11 Processor ahead of CES 2024

LG has taken a significant leap into the future of home entertainment with its announcement of a new lineup of OLED TVs, just days before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The new collection includes the LG Signature OLED M4 and OLED G4 TVs, both of which are equipped with an updated AI processor, the Alpha 11. This powerful processor boasts four times the performance of the previous year’s models, marking a substantial advancement in LG’s technological capabilities.

Alpha 11: A Game-Changer

The Alpha 11 AI processor is designed to enhance both picture and audio quality. This technological marvel offers a staggering 70% improvement in visual performance for gaming. The processor’s intricate capabilities extend to upscaling objects and backgrounds to reduce blur, promising a more ‘three-dimensional’ image. Moreover, it includes color adjustments for filmmakers’ intent and LG’s Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro technology. This technology offers real-time brightness and contrast tuning, providing viewers with an immersive and high-definition viewing experience.

Revolutionizing the Gaming Experience

The OLED TVs offer an elevated gaming experience with support for both NVIDIA G Sync and AMD FreeSync. The refresh rates have impressively increased from 120Hz to 144Hz, contributing to a smoother and more dynamic gaming experience. The M4 model notably includes LG’s Zero Connect Box. This innovative box allows for wireless audio and video transmission, further simplifying the user’s experience and contributing to a clutter-free gaming setup.

Additional Display Models

In addition to the OLED M4 and G4, LG unveiled a 97-inch M3 OLED display and a 98-inch QNED model. The introduction of these models showcases LG’s commitment to providing a wide range of options to cater to various consumer preferences. Details regarding pricing and availability of these new products are yet to be announced, with potential revelations expected at CES 2024.

While LG continues to assert its dominance in the premium TV market, other notable tech developments include JLab’s JBuds Lux ANC headphones, Apple’s stock fluctuation, and the release of GE Appliances’ indoor smart smoker. However, LG’s new OLED lineup stands out as a major technological breakthrough, promising to transform home entertainment experiences globally.

Tech United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

