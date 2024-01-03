LG Unveils Advanced 2024 OLED TV Lineup Ahead of CES

In a notable pre-CES revelation, LG Electronics has pulled back the curtain on its 2024 OLED TV lineup, igniting a fresh wave of anticipation among tech enthusiasts. The new offerings, which include the B4, C4, G4, and M4 models, are poised to redefine immersive viewing experiences and user-friendly interfaces.

A Leap in Brightness and Performance

What sets the C4 and G4 models apart from their predecessors are their shared panel technology and internal specifications. They feature LG’s newly rebranded ‘Light Control Architecture’, previously known as Micro Lens Array technology, across all sizes except the staggering 97-inch model. These OLEDs are designed for heightened brightness, reportedly achieving an impressive 70 percent more brightness than older, non-Evo OLEDs like the B4. The G4 and M4 models also come equipped with a ‘Peak Highlighter’ feature, an innovation that escalates brightness in small, intense highlights, allowing these models to achieve up to 150 percent higher brightness than the B4 in specific scenarios.

Novel Sizes and Wireless Capabilities

The G4 model is available in a range of sizes, from 55 to 97 inches, while the M4 brings a new 65-inch option to the table, alongside 77, 83, and 97 inches. The M4 continues to employ a wireless Zero Connect box for internal components and ports, supporting wireless Dolby Vision and, from 2024, 4K/144Hz gaming signals from PCs. However, console gaming remains capped at 4K/120Hz.

Advanced Chipset and AI Processing

What truly sets the M4 and G4 models apart is the inclusion of LG’s most advanced TV chipset, the Alpha 11 AI Processor. Promising a 70% increase in graphics power and a 30% increase in processing capabilities, this chipset also introduces new processing features. The processor’s AI capabilities enhance picture quality and offer dynamic tone mapping, transforming the viewing experience with vibrant, lifelike picture quality. In addition, the latest version of LG’s webOS allows users to create up to 10 individual profiles, providing a more personalized viewing experience.

In conclusion, LG’s 2024 OLED TV lineup signifies a significant leap in technology and user experience, with a focus on enhanced immersion, superior brightness, and advanced AI processing. The unveiling of these models ahead of CES 2024 signals LG’s intent to remain a leader in the rapidly evolving world of consumer electronics.