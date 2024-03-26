LG Group Announces 100 Trillion Won Investment in Future Tech and Growth by 2028

On March 27, LG Group unveiled a bold initiative to invest 100 trillion won (US$74.4 billion) in South Korea's future technologies and new growth drivers by 2028. The announcement, made during the group's annual shareholders meeting in Seoul, highlights LG's commitment to advancing sectors such as artificial intelligence, bio and clean tech, battery technology, auto parts, and next-generation displays. This strategic investment, representing 65 percent of LG's annual global investment, aims to reinforce South Korea's position as a global innovation hub.

Strategic Focus on Research and Development

LG Group has earmarked 55 percent of the planned investment for research and development (R&D) initiatives. The focus is on fostering innovation in key materials and manufacturing processes, including the development of smart factories. This move is part of LG's broader strategy to adapt to industry changes and build a robust business structure capable of thriving under various circumstances. LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo emphasized the importance of enhancing the intrinsic competitiveness across all business areas.

LG's Commitment to Home Market and Innovation

The investment plan reflects LG Group's dedication to driving innovation and fostering growth within its home market. LG Corp., the holding company of LG Group, reported 7.4 trillion won in sales and 1.6 trillion won in operating profit last year, showcasing the company's solid financial foundation. This substantial investment in future technologies and growth drivers is expected to further solidify LG's position as a leader in global innovation and technology.

Expanding into Robotics and AI

In alignment with its investment plan, LG Electronics, a subsidiary of LG Group, recently confirmed a 60 million investment in Bear Robotics, a California-based startup specializing in AI-powered server robots for restaurants. This move is part of LG's strategy to diversify into growth areas such as robotics and artificial intelligence, building on its history of robotic research and development. By integrating cutting-edge technologies like Embodied AI and robotic manipulation, LG aims to contribute significantly to the advancement of South Korea's tech industry.

LG Group's ambitious investment plan signals a transformative phase for the conglomerate, with a strong emphasis on innovation, R&D, and new growth drivers. As LG navigates through the rapidly evolving global tech landscape, its strategic investments in future technologies and the development of smart factories are poised to set new benchmarks in the industry. This forward-thinking approach not only reinforces LG's commitment to its home market but also positions South Korea at the forefront of global innovation and technology development.