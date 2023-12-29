en English
Business

LG Electronics Unveils ‘LG MyView’ Smart Monitors at CES 2024

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:16 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:09 am EST
LG Electronics Unveils ‘LG MyView’ Smart Monitors at CES 2024

LG Electronics has unveiled its latest offering, the ‘LG MyView’ smart monitors, at CES 2024. These monitors are designed to elevate both productivity and entertainment experiences for users with the integration of the webOS platform, offering a user-friendly interface and a variety of apps. The new lineup boasts models with impressive 4K IPS displays, including the award-winning 32SR85U, which features a slim, virtually borderless design.

Enhanced Connectivity and User-Friendly Design

The LG MyView monitors are available in various colors and come equipped with features that support remote work, streaming services, and wireless screen mirroring with AirPlay 2 and Miracast. Connectivity is further enhanced with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, ensuring seamless interaction with other devices. For those who rely heavily on video conferencing, there is an optional Full-HD webcam that can be added to the monitor.

(Read Also: Latest News: ISIS Network Dismantled, Setback for Macron, Tourist Boom in Morocco)

LG’s Innovative Business Solutions

These monitors are part of LG’s broader Business Solutions offerings, which encompass a range of innovative products designed to cater to the needs of diverse industries. The aim is to personalize the user experience by providing tailored solutions that boost productivity and entertainment.

Showcased at CES 2024

The new LG MyView Smart Monitor models will be showcased at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12. This will offer attendees the opportunity to experience firsthand the exceptional image quality and seamless functionality that set these monitors apart.

(Read Also: 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Tragedies)

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

