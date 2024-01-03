en English
Fashion

LG Electronics Unveils Innovative Clothing Care Solution at CES 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
LG Electronics Unveils Innovative Clothing Care Solution at CES 2024

LG Electronics has once again revolutionized the clothing care industry by introducing its innovative LG Styler at CES 2024. The upgraded model significantly reduces the need for separate irons by incorporating a handheld, high-pressure steamer for easy wrinkle removal. The steamer utilizes high-pressure steam technology, softening and smoothing garments, thereby simplifying the ironing process.

Dynamic Moving Hanger and Dual TrueSteam Technology

The new LG Styler comes equipped with the Dynamic Moving Hanger system, capable of handling various fabrics. The system’s enhanced dust removal, deodorization, drying, and wrinkle mitigation features are attributed to its unique twisting motion and rotating mechanism. Another notable addition to the Styler is the Dual TrueSteam technology, which employs two heaters for steam generation. This technology allows for more precise control depending on fabric types and includes a specialized sanitary cycle that eradicates over 99.99% of harmful germs and bacteria.

Enhanced Ventilation and Dehumidification

The Styler now integrates an advanced ventilation system for air circulation and a dehumidification function, which is capable of collecting up to 10 liters of moisture. This feature contributes to maintaining a pleasant indoor environment and prevents the growth of mold and mildew often associated with damp conditions.

Upgraded Pants Press and Intuitive LCD Touchscreen

Adding to its list of advanced features, the new LG Styler introduces an upgraded Pants Press for producing sharper creases and an intuitive LCD touchscreen, simplifying cycle selection for users. LG’s commitment to improving wardrobe management and clothing care is evident in their advanced features and technologies as they continue to lead the industry.

Fashion Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

