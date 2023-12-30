en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Editorial

LG CineBeam Qube: A New Dimension to Home Entertainment

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:44 am EST
LG CineBeam Qube: A New Dimension to Home Entertainment

The tech world is buzzing with anticipation for LG’s newly announced CineBeam Qube projector. Unveiled ahead of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the projector promises to deliver an immersive, cinematic viewing experience in small to mid-sized rooms. This state-of-the-art device not only offers 4K UHD resolution, 500 ANSI Lumens brightness, and a high contrast ratio but also stands out with its unique design featuring a built-in carrying handle for enhanced portability. Yet, the price and availability remain under wraps, with further details expected post-CES demonstration.

LG CineBeam Qube: Redefining Home Entertainment

LG’s latest addition to their projector lineup, the CineBeam Qube, aims to redefine home entertainment with its cutting-edge features. The projector is capable of projecting 4K UHD resolution images measuring up to 120 inches, equipped with an RGB laser light source and LG’s advanced image refining technologies. The device delivers clear, sharp pictures boasting a striking 450,000:1 contrast ratio and covers 154 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Smart Capabilities and Unique Design

The LG CineBeam Qube isn’t just about superior image quality. The projector runs on LG’s webOS 6.0 software, providing intuitive control and easy access to a diverse selection of streaming services. It supports popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube. The projector’s unique design includes a 360-degree rotatable handle, making it a versatile and portable solution for varied viewing experiences. Its Auto Screen Adjustment feature adds to the convenience, allowing users to enjoy their favorite content from different angles.

ZDNET’s Role in Tech Reviews

ZDNET, recognized for its extensive testing, research, and comparison shopping, curates its ‘Most Popular’ recommendations with precision. Analyzing vendor and retailer listings, independent review sites, and consumer feedback, ZDNET aims to provide accurate information to help consumers make informed buying decisions on technology gear and services. The platform maintains its editorial integrity by adhering to strict guidelines that prevent advertiser influence and by diligently fact-checking articles. This commitment to truth and accuracy extends to the proactive correction of errors or misleading information when identified.

0
Editorial Tech
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ZDNET's Rigorous Approach to Product Recommendations and Editorial Standards

By Rizwan Shah

ZDNET's Rigorous Product Selection and LG's New CineBeam Qube Projector

By Salman Khan

ZDNET's Rigorous Tech Recommendations and LG's New 4K Projector

By Ayesha Mumtaz

The Guardian's Notable Audio Long Reads of 2023 Spotlighted in December Series

By Momen Zellmi

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
@Accidents · 11 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
heart comment 0
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
56 seconds
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
1 min
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
1 min
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
1 min
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
2 mins
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
3 mins
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
4 mins
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
5 mins
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
6 mins
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app