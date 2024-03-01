Levidian & United Utilities Unveil Revolutionary Waste-to-Hydrogen Tech in UK

Levidian and United Utilities have taken a significant leap towards sustainability by debuting their innovative waste-to-hydrogen production technology before the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). This groundbreaking initiative aims to transform biogas from sewage into hydrogen and graphene, marking a pivotal advancement in the UK's journey towards Net Zero.

Revolutionizing Waste Management

The collaboration leverages Levidian's patented LOOP technology to decarbonize biogas produced at United's Manchester Bioresources Centre, employing it as a fully sustainable feedstock for on-site hydrogen production. This project, fueled by a £3m investment from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio's BECCS Innovation Programme, positions United Utilities at the forefront of green technology, enabling the production of hydrogen for heavy-duty fleets. UK Hydrogen Week underscores the sector's burgeoning strides, with this initiative spotlighting the transformative potential of waste conversion.

Trailblazing Technology and Trial

United Utilities' Chief Engineer (Innovation), Lisa Mansell, underscored the project's significance, citing the dual production of hydrogen and graphene from waste as a game-changer. The impending trial at the Manchester Bioresources Centre aims to validate the technology's efficacy, potentially paving the way for its application across wastewater treatment sites in the northwest. Ian Hopkins, Levidian's Chief Commercial Officer, described the technology as "ultra-green," distinguishing it from electrolysis by its innovative use of methane without depleting water resources or contributing to CO2 emissions.

Future Implications and Sustainability Goals

Should the trial succeed, this technology could revolutionize waste management and hydrogen production, aligning closely with the UK's Net Zero ambitions. By converting waste into valuable resources, Levidian and United Utilities are not only addressing environmental concerns but also propelling the water sector towards a sustainable future. This endeavour exemplifies the critical role of innovation in achieving decarbonization and sets a precedent for similar initiatives worldwide.