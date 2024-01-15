en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Leveraging Field Service Management for Efficient Asset Management

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Leveraging Field Service Management for Efficient Asset Management

Field Service Management (FSM) is a critical component in the maintenance and management of physical assets across a range of industries. Its primary function is to maximize the performance and uptime of assets such as equipment, machinery, vehicles, and tools, while minimizing costs, thus preventing operational inefficiencies and safety risks. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, public sector, utilities, construction, oil and gas, and retail rely heavily on effective FSM for their operations.

Outcome-Based Service Contracts in FSM

One of the key components of FSM is the use of outcome-based service contracts. In such arrangements, customers and service providers agree on specific, measurable results, with compensation tied to the achievement of these outcomes. To ensure the success of outcome-based contracts, clear communication, mutual understanding of needs, and legal compliance are necessary.

Artificial Intelligence in FSM

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly significant role in FSM. AI analyses data from assets to make predictions and improve decision-making. Tools like Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, SharePoint, and Power Platform are revolutionizing FSM by enhancing data-driven decision making and working efficiency. AI technologies also ensure seamless integration between business systems and data security.

Considerations for Effective FSM Implementation

Companies looking to implement or improve FSM should consider their specific needs, available training, change management, and pilot implementation. Tools such as Maximo Asset Management, a web-based Computer Maintenance Management System (CMMS) solution, and ServiceNow ITOM (IT Operations Management), can be beneficial. These tools streamline and automate various IT activities, improve operational efficiency, automate cloud management, and align IT administration with IT Service Management (ITSM) processes.

Effective FSM is essential for the sustainability and success of businesses in any industry. As technologies evolve, FSM tools will continue to become more sophisticated, making asset management more efficient and cost-effective.

0
AI & ML Business Tech
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
55 seconds ago
MongoDB's Strategic Growth and Influence in the Indian Market
In an elaborate exposition of MongoDB’s business strategy and achievements in India, Himanshumali, the Principal Solutions Architect at MongoDB, outlined the company’s robust presence and rapid growth in the Indian market. MongoDB currently boasts over 500 employees and 3,100 customers, growing at an impressive annual rate of over 40%. MongoDB: Aiding Developers in Building a
MongoDB's Strategic Growth and Influence in the Indian Market
MediaGo and The Media Trust Collaborate to Safeguard Digital Advertising Ecosystem
1 hour ago
MediaGo and The Media Trust Collaborate to Safeguard Digital Advertising Ecosystem
Google Allows Publishers to Opt Out of AI Training: A Step Towards Transparency or a Can of Worms?
2 hours ago
Google Allows Publishers to Opt Out of AI Training: A Step Towards Transparency or a Can of Worms?
Mastercard Unveils AI Tool to Empower Global Small Businesses
6 mins ago
Mastercard Unveils AI Tool to Empower Global Small Businesses
Navigating the AI Revolution: The Impact on Jobs and the Future Workforce
11 mins ago
Navigating the AI Revolution: The Impact on Jobs and the Future Workforce
AI-Driven Trading Strategies for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Units
35 mins ago
AI-Driven Trading Strategies for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Units
Latest Headlines
World News
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
51 seconds
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
51 seconds
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
1 min
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
1 min
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
1 min
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
1 min
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
1 min
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
Hertfordshire Woman Accuses Hospital of Delayed Cancer Diagnosis Due to Misguided Assumptions
1 min
Hertfordshire Woman Accuses Hospital of Delayed Cancer Diagnosis Due to Misguided Assumptions
Gujarat Titans and LALIGA Launch 'Junior Titans' to Foster Love for Outdoor Sports
2 mins
Gujarat Titans and LALIGA Launch 'Junior Titans' to Foster Love for Outdoor Sports
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
36 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app