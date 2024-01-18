Leonardo Enhances BriteCloud Decoy to Meet Latest NATO Standard

Leonardo, a UK-based electronic warfare company, has released details of its upgraded BriteCloud expendable active decoy (EAD) for large aircraft. The latest BriteCloud 55-T variant is now in line with the most recent NATO STANAG-4871 self-protection standard. This advancement ensures its compatibility with the new 'smart' countermeasure dispenser systems, heightening its overall performance in contested airspace.

BriteCloud 55-T: A Closer Look

The BriteCloud 55-T is a digital radio frequency memory (DRFM)-based jammer designed specifically for fast jet aircraft. It offers 'endgame' protection against advanced RF-guided missile threats and tracking radars. The decoy mimics the form factor of a standard 55mm flare cartridge, allowing it to be launched easily from various dispensing systems. Once deployed, the BriteCloud identifies and targets the most significant threat, using its DRFM to produce a coherent response. This response deceives the enemy as the decoy separates from the aircraft, thereby increasing the miss distance and breaking the target lock.

Interfacing with Smart Systems

The BriteCloud 55-T has been enhanced to exchange data with the host aircraft's onboard self-protection system. This feature optimizes its performance in contested airspace and ensures maximum efficiency of the EAD. Alongside this, the improved variant is now fully compatible with the Smart Stores Communication Interface (SSCI) integrated as part of STANAG-4781. This compatibility enables in-flight communication and optimal use of smart expendables like EADs and multishot cartridges as part of a mixed countermeasures load.

Field-Tested and Ready for Deployment

The BriteCloud 55-T decoy includes the latest-generation Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) jamming technology. It is the only product of its kind to have undergone successful live trials. Currently, the decoy is in service with the UK's Royal Air Force, and the U.S. Air National Guard has issued a 'fielding recommendation' for the BriteCloud 218 variant—a testament to the product's effectiveness and reliability in the field.