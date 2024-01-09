en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Lenovo Unleashes Innovative Yoga Hybrid PCs at CES 2024

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
Lenovo Unleashes Innovative Yoga Hybrid PCs at CES 2024

Lenovo, the global technology giant, has unveiled a new lineup of hybrid PCs under its coveted Yoga series at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The innovative range, designed to cater to a versatile audience seeking the convenience of both a laptop and a tablet, includes the Yoga 9i series and the unique Yoga Book 9i with its dual-screen design.

Yoga 9i Series: A Creative’s Dream

The Yoga 9i series, aimed squarely at the creative community, introduces the Yoga 9i laptop and the Yoga 9i 2-in-1. These devices offer a transformative experience, capable of seamlessly shifting between laptop and tablet modes. Accompanying the devices is Lenovo’s Smart Pen, an interactive tool for writing and drawing that enhances the devices’ appeal to artists and students. Additionally, the series boasts MIL-STD-810H certification, a testament to its durability against drops and shocks, making it a robust choice for mobile use.

Lenovo AI Core Chip and Copilot Key

Both the Yoga 9i devices are powered by the Lenovo AI Core Chip, a special addition that optimizes AI functions. It enhances the performance, battery life, and cooling mechanism of the laptop, making it a powerhouse of efficiency. Joining the array of features is the Copilot key, a dedicated button for accessing Microsoft’s Copilot feature, further enhancing the user experience.

Yoga Book 9i: Innovation Redefined

The standout device in the lineup is the Yoga Book 9i, which sports a dual-screen design. This innovative feature offers unprecedented multitasking capabilities. Complementing its advanced design is a rotating Bowers & Wilkins soundbar, aimed at providing a superior entertainment experience.

Yoga 7i Series: Performance on a Budget

Lenovo also announced the Yoga 7i series, a cost-effective alternative for budget-conscious consumers. The Yoga 7i series offers performance comparable to the Yoga 9i series, with variations in GPU options and RAM capacities. The new range reaffirms Lenovo’s commitment to providing innovative solutions to its diverse consumer base, without compromising on performance or affordability.

0
Tech
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
2 mins ago
Reuters Institute Unveils Journalism, Media, and Tech Trends for 2024
In its annual report on Journalism, Media, and Technology Trends and Predictions for 2024, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism has prompted significant discussion among media leaders. The report, a comprehensive survey condensing insights from 314 media leaders across 56 countries, reveals a shifting landscape for news publishers and their strategies. Authored by
Reuters Institute Unveils Journalism, Media, and Tech Trends for 2024
Revolutionary Study in Hawai'i Redefines Global Coral Conservation
6 mins ago
Revolutionary Study in Hawai'i Redefines Global Coral Conservation
MagicMirror: A New Era of Wellness Monitoring
6 mins ago
MagicMirror: A New Era of Wellness Monitoring
Nvidia's New AI-Powered Processors: A Quantum Leap in Personal Computing
2 mins ago
Nvidia's New AI-Powered Processors: A Quantum Leap in Personal Computing
Study Identifies SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Enhancing Virus's Fusion with Human Cells
4 mins ago
Study Identifies SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Enhancing Virus's Fusion with Human Cells
7-19 CAR T Cells: A New Frontier in Lymphoma Treatment
4 mins ago
7-19 CAR T Cells: A New Frontier in Lymphoma Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
18 seconds
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move
35 seconds
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
39 seconds
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
Tim Krul: Disappointment and Optimism in the Wake of FA Cup Draw
59 seconds
Tim Krul: Disappointment and Optimism in the Wake of FA Cup Draw
UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal
1 min
UCLA Bruins Secure Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins via NCAA Transfer Portal
Fort Valley State University Set for 2024 Homecoming Game
1 min
Fort Valley State University Set for 2024 Homecoming Game
Clovis Businessman David Giglio Sets Sights on Kevin McCarthy's House Seat
2 mins
Clovis Businessman David Giglio Sets Sights on Kevin McCarthy's House Seat
Blazers Grapple with Ayton's Absence; Rookie Reath Steps Up
2 mins
Blazers Grapple with Ayton's Absence; Rookie Reath Steps Up
Alabama Senate District 9 Special Election: A Three-Way Republican Race
3 mins
Alabama Senate District 9 Special Election: A Three-Way Republican Race
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
4 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app