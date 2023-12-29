Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini: Compact PC with Uncompromising Performance

Compact yet power-packed, the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini is a versatile PC designed to save space without compromising performance. Suitable for both residential and small business environments, this small form-factor computer is set to redefine spatial efficiency while delivering top-notch computing capabilities.

Out of the Box Experience

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini stands out from the crowd by offering a complete experience straight out of the box. Unlike some mini PCs where users are required to install RAM, storage, or the operating system, the IdeaCentre Mini comes pre-fitted with memory, storage, and Windows 11 Home. This feature is a testament to Lenovo’s commitment to delivering an uncomplicated computing experience.

Performance and Specs

Starting at a price of $649.99, with the reviewed model pegged at $909.99, the IdeaCentre Mini houses an Intel 13th Gen Core i7-13700H CPU integrated with Iris Xe Graphics. These components allow the PC to clock a maximum turbo speed of 5.0GHz and deliver stellar performance with 14 cores. The review unit comes with 16GB DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, further enhancing its performance capabilities. For users seeking to upgrade, the PC can accommodate a maximum of 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD per slot. Lenovo simplifies the upgrade process by offering a comprehensive hardware maintenance manual online.

Design and Connectivity

True to its name, the IdeaCentre Mini’s design is sleek and compact. Despite the absence of a VESA mount, the PC comes with a vertical stand to minimize its footprint on the desk. It features a robust range of ports, including Type-A and Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt 4, offering users a multitude of connectivity options. Benchmark tests reveal that the IdeaCentre Mini’s performance is on par with other recommended mini PCs, with its Intel Core i7 CPU performing similarly to chips found in power user and high-end gaming laptops.