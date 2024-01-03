en English
Tech

Leica SL3 Camera: Anticipated Features Revealed Through Leaked Specifications

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:07 pm EST
The photography world is abuzz with the latest leak pertaining to the much-anticipated Leica SL3 camera. The leaked specifications offer a tantalizing glimpse at the camera’s impressive features, setting the stage for an exciting launch expected in the first quarter of 2024.

Shared Sensor and Triple Resolution Shooting

According to the leaks, the SL3 is expected to share the 60MP sensor found in the Leica M11 and Q3. This allows for ‘triple resolution’ shooting at 60MP, 36MP, and 18MP, corresponding to digital zooms that simulate 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm focal lengths on the Q3’s fixed lens. This feature emphasizes Leica’s commitment to providing high-resolution capabilities and versatile shooting options.

Compact Body and Enhanced Image Stabilization

The SL3 is rumored to have a body slightly smaller than its predecessor, the SL2, a move likely aimed at enhancing portability and ease of handling. The camera will also include a robust 6.5 stops of image stabilization, an impressive feature that will undoubtedly aid in capturing clear, sharp images even in challenging shooting conditions.

Autofocus and Shooting Speed

The introduction of phase detection autofocus in the SL3 is a significant development, addressing a previous shortcoming in Leica’s mirrorless line. This feature promises faster, more accurate autofocus performance. The camera is also said to support a burst shooting rate of up to 9 frames per second, which, while slightly conservative compared to the Q3’s 14-bit 7fps and 12-bit 15fps rates, still allows for capturing fast-moving subjects effectively.

Video Capabilities

The Leica SL3 is expected to support various video formats, including cropped 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps, and both full-frame and Super 35mm Cine 4K at 30fps. The continuation of digital zoom functionality in video mode, similar to the Q3, is also speculated, further bolstering the camera’s versatility.

As the offical announcement awaits, these leaks provide a promising preview of the Leica SL3. With its expected features and improvements, this camera signifies a significant advancement for Leica’s mirrorless line, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence in photography.

Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

