LEGO Unveils Medieval Town Square Set: A Nostalgic Journey with Intricate Details and Captivating Design

Nostalgia and anticipation intertwine as LEGO unveils its latest addition to the Icons series: the 10332 Medieval Town Square set. Succeeding the 2009 version, The LEGO Castle Medieval Market Village, this upgraded set is a treasure trove of intricate details, captivating design, and a renewed sense of adventure.

Advertisment

A Journey Back in Time

Boasting 3,304 pieces, the Medieval Town Square set transports fans to a bygone era. The set features two main structures, each with meticulously designed interiors. The first building houses a tavern, cheese factory, and shield-painting workshop, while the second features a guard tower, woodworking shop, and weaving workshop. Adding to the authenticity, there's also a crane, a water mill, a vendor stall, and a tree for display.

Minifigures and Animals

Advertisment

The set comes with eight minifigures, including a blacksmith, a chef, a weaver, and a woodworker, to name a few. These characters bring life to the town square, offering endless storytelling possibilities. Additionally, the set includes various animals, such as a horse, a cow, and, notably, a gray LEGO goat.

Availability and Pricing

LEGO Insiders can get early access to the Medieval Town Square set on February 29th or March 1st, depending on their location. General availability is set for March 4th, priced at $229.99. Fans can purchase the set via LEGO Stores and www.LEGO.com/medieval-village. For those looking to expand their medieval collection, the complementary Lion Knights' Castle set is an excellent choice.

Advertisment

In other news, LEGO and Lucasfilm are preparing to celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2024. As part of the celebrations, they plan to release special products, including an updated Star Wars Visual Dictionary with exclusive content and a minifigure. The dictionary is available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released on April 2nd.

As we eagerly await the release of the Medieval Town Square set, it's clear that LEGO continues to inspire and excite fans worldwide. With its commitment to quality, detail, and storytelling, this new set promises to deliver an immersive, engaging experience that will resonate deeply with its global audience.

The countdown to March 4th begins. Will you be part of the Medieval Town Square's grand unveiling?