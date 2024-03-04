Leadership Shift at DON'T NOD Entertainment: Benoît Gisbert Mora Exits, Studio Eyes Future Growth

On March 4, 2024, Paris-based video game studio DON'T NOD Entertainment announced a significant change in its General Management. Benoît Gisbert Mora has decided to step down, focusing on new professional projects, with the company expressing full confidence in its Management Committee to propel the Group's ambitious plans forward.

Advertisment

Key Departure and Transition

Benoît Gisbert Mora's departure marks the end of a fruitful seven-year tenure at DON'T NOD, during which he played a pivotal role in the studio's development by contributing to its financing, structuring, and overall growth. Oskar Guilbert, Chairman and CEO, expressed his gratitude for Mora's dedication and significant contributions to the company. Guilbert's acknowledgment of Mora's smooth transition efforts within the Administrative and Financial Department since last autumn underscores the collaborative spirit and comprehensive planning that have characterized this leadership change.

Future Plans and Strategic Vision

Advertisment

With an eye towards sustaining and enhancing its position within the video game industry, DON'T NOD is contemplating bolstering its General Management. This strategic move aims to support the implementation of the company's development strategy, which focuses on high added-value creative segments such as Action-RPG, Action Adventure, and Narrative Adventure. The studio's balanced business model, which combines co-production and self-publishing, positions it well for continued success and innovation in the creation of original narrative games.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD has established itself as an independent powerhouse in the video game industry, known for its original narrative games across various genres, including adventure, RPG, and action. The studio's portfolio includes acclaimed titles like LIFE is STRANGE, TELL ME WHY, and VAMPYR, developed in collaboration with industry-leading publishers. With a commitment to creating and publishing its own IPs and supporting third-party developers, DON'T NOD continues to push the boundaries of narrative gaming. Learn more about DON'T NOD's immersive gaming experiences.

As DON'T NOD Entertainment navigates through this leadership transition, the studio's robust foundation and clear strategic vision suggest a promising future. With a renewed focus on its core strengths and a dedication to innovation, DON'T NOD is poised to build on its legacy of creating compelling narrative games that captivate players worldwide. This change in General Management marks the beginning of a new chapter in the studio's journey, one that will likely see it reaching new heights in the gaming industry.