Lavapotion Optimizes Songs of Conquest for Steam Deck, Emphasizing Player Accessibility

Swedish game development company, Lavapotion, is making waves in the gaming community with their strategic commitment to player accessibility. The company’s debut game, Songs of Conquest, is being optimized for the Steam Deck, a portable console by Valve. Despite the challenges involved, Lavapotion’s determination to improve the player experience signifies a serious approach towards the gaming community and the renowned company, Valve.

Embracing the Challenge of Adaptation

The adaptation of Songs of Conquest for the Steam Deck involves meticulous optimization. CEO Magnus Alm outlined the various challenges, including adjusting the game for smaller screens and different resolutions. This includes scaling UI elements, font sizes for readability on smaller screens, and optimizing performance for the Steam Deck’s less powerful hardware and weaker battery. It’s a testament to Lavapotion’s commitment to versatility and player accessibility.

Forging a Game Inspired by a Classic

Songs of Conquest is a turn-based strategy role-playing game that draws inspiration from the iconic 1999’s game, Heroes of Might and Magic 3. The game has been in development for seven years, reflecting the team’s dedication to creating a game that would resonate with strategy game fans. Despite the challenges of optimizing for the Steam Deck, the team maintains their vision of releasing the game in late Q1 2024.

Small Team, Big Ambitions

Lavapotion is a tight-knit team of 10 employees and five freelancers, but their ambitions are anything but small. With the game’s successful early access release and very positive reviews on Steam, the team is motivated to cater to the demands of the gaming community. And with the recent surge in demand for role-playing games, as seen with Baldur’s Gate 3’s surprise success, the future seems promising for Songs of Conquest.