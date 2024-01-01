en English
Tech

Lava Storm 5G: An Entry-Level Powerhouse in the 5G Smartphone Market

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Lava Storm 5G: An Entry-Level Powerhouse in the 5G Smartphone Market

The dawn of 5G has ushered in an era of budget smartphones, with the Lava Storm 5G carving out a niche for itself. A device designed with subtlety and simplicity, it strikes a familiar chord akin to recent Samsung devices. Its unique-looking camera array and glass sandwich construction add to its weight, mirroring a premium feel despite its budget categorization. Supporting dual nano SIM cards and 5G connectivity, the Lava Storm 5G is equipped for the future.

Display and Design

Boasting a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS display with a snappy 120Hz refresh rate, the user interface experience is swift and smooth. Although uneven bezels and a thicker bottom bezel slightly mar the viewing experience, these are minor compromises given its price point.

Camera Capabilities

The camera setup of the Lava Storm 5G includes a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16 MP selfie camera. The device performs adequately for its price, even offering a Google Lens shortcut for additional functionalities. It is an affordable gateway to advanced smartphone photography.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Lava Storm 5G performs well in gaming and day-to-day tasks, scoring highly on benchmarks while remaining cool during use. It runs on stock Android 13 with no bloatware, keeping the user experience sleek and simple.

With a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging, the device offers around seven hours of screen-on-time. The battery performance is impressive, ensuring the device can easily last a full day on a single charge.

Verdict

The Lava Storm 5G certainly has its limitations, including the lack of stereo speakers and the disappointment of not featuring a newer Android version. However, it remains a solid choice for those seeking an entry-level 5G smartphone with a simple design and a stock Android experience. As an affordable and functional entry into the world of 5G, the Lava Storm 5G holds its own against its competitors.

Tech
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

