Latest Innovations in 3D Laser Scanning and GNSS Receiver Technologies

As technology advances at a rapid pace, the realm of 3D laser scanning and GNSS receiver technologies is not left behind. Several innovative tools and systems are being introduced, each with unique features aimed at making work easier and more efficient. Among these are the LS300 3D laser scanning measurement system, the KV-AJ3 tri-band anti-jamming receiver, and the VUX-180-24 high-speed surveying sensor, among others.

The LS300 3D Laser Scanning Measurement System

The LS300 stands out for its autonomous operation, free from reliance on GNSS positioning. It's designed to thrive both indoor and outdoor, even in harsh conditions, with a range of up to 120 meters. Apart from its high sampling rate, the LS300 is compatible with various kits for different applications. Its software is tailored to handle large volumes of data processing, including denoising and splicing of point clouds. Moreover, the LS300 features a redundant, hot-swappable battery design for extended use.

The KV-AJ3 Tri-band Anti-jamming Receiver

Designed to safeguard against interference in three frequency bands, the KV-AJ3 boosts the reliability of GNSS receivers. It includes a MEMS inertial sensor for precise positioning and can output jamming-free signals to other devices.

VUX-180-24 High-speed Surveying Sensor and Others

The VUX-180-24 is another remarkable tool, boasting a wide field of view and high pulse repetition rate, ideal for infrastructure monitoring. It can be integrated with various platforms and supports IMU/GNSS integration and external cameras. Other notable systems include SensorFusionAI (SFAI), a 3D data fusion engine, the PT61 camera, a thermal mapping solution for UAVs, and the eRideOPUS 9, a dual-band GNSS receiver chip designed for autonomous driving applications.

Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) and More

The ADC inertial navigation system (INS) delivers essential air data parameters for UAVs in avionic applications, while the VN-210 S and VN-310 S GNSS INS systems offer improved positioning in challenging environments. The Atlas INS, designed for autonomous vehicles and mapping applications, provides high accuracy and real-time capabilities. It is designed for ease of use and integration into fleet operations.

Additional Innovations

Other innovations include the Apache 3 Pro USV, a compact hydrographic vehicle for autonomous bathymetric surveys, and the KV-AJ3 A anti-jamming receiver, which ensures stable navigation in three frequency bands, even under jamming conditions. An eight-channel CRPA anti-jamming development kit provides tools for enhancing receiver capabilities against jamming and spoofing, compatible with multiple GNSS signals across various bands.

In conclusion, the landscape of 3D laser scanning and GNSS receiver technologies continues its rapid evolution, unveiling cutting-edge tools and systems. These innovations not only promise to improve work efficiency, but they also open new horizons for various industries, including mapping, autonomous vehicles, and UAV operations.