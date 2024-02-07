Las Tunas Leaps Towards Digital Transformation with QR Code Implementation

In a leap towards digital transformation, the majority of commerce and gastronomy establishments in Las Tunas, Cuba, have embraced the use of QR codes for online payments. The province has achieved an impressive 95% coverage, marking a significant milestone in a two-year implementation process that started in 2021. The widespread adoption of QR codes has signified a shift in the way businesses operate, bringing about a new era of digitalization in Cuba's commerce and gastronomy sectors.

QR Codes Facilitate Economic Activities

In 2023, QR codes facilitated transactions amounting to over 41 million Cuban pesos from approximately 14,000 operations. This digital payment method has not only streamlined the transaction process but has also positively influenced economic activities across various sectors. Markets, restaurants, cafeterias, and warehouses across the province's eight municipalities have benefitted from this technological advancement.

Leading the Digitalization Initiative

Las Tunas, Manatí, and Majibacoa municipalities have taken the lead in this digitalization initiative, achieving full digitization. Their efforts underscore the potential of digital payments to transform local economies and pave the way for a more efficient, inclusive financial system. This successful implementation serves as an example for other regions in Cuba and beyond, highlighting the benefits of embracing digital payment solutions.

More Than Just QR Codes

In addition to QR codes, the region has also introduced the extra cash service at nearly 700 bodegas. This service enables cash withdrawals and has recorded over 82 million CUP from approximately 27,000 transactions in the state sector alone. These developments are part of a broader digitalization initiative that gained momentum due to the economic measures introduced in the previous year and the implementation of Resolution 93 of 2023 by the Ministry of Domestic Trade. This resolution established payment facilities through national gateways or point of sale terminals, further simplifying the transaction process for consumers and businesses alike.

As Cuba steps into the digital age, the success of the QR code implementation in Las Tunas heralds a promising future for the country's economy. This milestone reflects the growing digitalization in commerce and gastronomy, signaling a shift towards a more tech-savvy, efficient, and inclusive financial landscape.