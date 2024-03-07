Land Rover Discovery Sport Recall: 47 US Units at Risk Due to Loose A-Pillar Bolt

Land Rover's reputation for quality control issues persists, as the latest recall of the Discovery Sport underscores ongoing reliability concerns. The 2024 model year of this seven-seat crossover, produced between November 10, 2023, and January 23, 2024, at the Halewood plant, has been flagged for an improperly fastened lower A-pillar bolt, putting 47 units in the US at risk. This defect could compromise the vehicle's structural integrity in certain crash scenarios, increasing the risk of injury.

Immediate Action and Recall Process

The vehicle assembly team at Halewood discovered the issue on February 6, 2024, leading to an immediate stop-ship order followed by an update-prior-to-sale directive to retailers. Despite these efforts, some unrepaired vehicles were sold, prompting a safety recall. Dealerships will check the affected bolt starting March 14, with repairs conducted at no cost to owners. Notification letters are expected to be mailed by April 19, though owners are encouraged to proactively check their vehicle's VIN on Jaguar Land Rover's recall website.

Future Plans and Vehicle Performance

Despite the current hiccup, Land Rover is moving forward with plans to transition the Discovery Sport to the EMA electric vehicle platform, alongside the Range Rover Evoque and Velar. Meanwhile, the Discovery Sport continues to offer the P250 Ingenium turbocharged inline-four engine in the US, with a starting price of $48,900. The vehicle boasts a 0 to 60 mph time of 7.3 seconds for the five-seat version and 7.5 seconds for the seven-seat configuration, indicating no compromise on performance.

Global Options and Electric Future

In the UK, the Discovery Sport is available with a turbo diesel engine in two states of tune, the P250 Ingenium, and a plug-in hybrid version, the P300e, which offers an electric range of 36 miles on the WLTP test cycle. This variety underscores Land Rover's commitment to diversifying its powertrain offerings as it shifts towards electrification. The upcoming platform change signifies a significant step in this direction, promising an exciting future for the brand.

This recall serves as a reminder of the challenges facing automotive manufacturers in ensuring the reliability of their vehicles. For Land Rover, addressing these issues head-on is crucial to maintaining consumer trust and transitioning smoothly to a more electric-centric lineup. The implications of such recalls are far-reaching, affecting brand reputation, customer safety, and the pace of technological innovation.