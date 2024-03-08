Lagos State to Impose Sanctions on Uber for Data Sharing Agreement Non-Compliance

The Lagos State Government is poised to take decisive action against Uber Technologies System Nigeria Ltd., for its failure to adhere to a crucial data sharing agreement, a move underscored by the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its residents.

Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, highlighted Uber's continuous defiance of regulations, particularly its failure to integrate a critical Application Programme Interface (API) for enhanced safety, as a significant breach of trust and regulation.

The Crux of Non-Compliance

At the heart of the issue is Uber's refusal to comply with the mandated API integration, a requirement that facilitates real-time data sharing between the ride-hailing service and the government, ensuring active monitoring and accountability during trips. This integration is deemed essential for maintaining a regulated and secure transportation ecosystem in Lagos State.

The commissioner's statement points to an alarming disregard for local laws and regulations aimed at safeguarding the well-being of residents, marking a clear violation of the established data sharing agreement.

Government's Stance and Expected Actions

Mr. Osiyemi's firm stance on the matter reflects the government's resolve to enforce compliance through stern sanctions, aligning with state laws and regulations. The impending sanctions underscore the non-negotiable nature of the API integration requirement, positioning it as a cornerstone for operational transparency and safety in the ride-hailing sector.

The commissioner's call for Uber to urgently rectify its non-compliance within the regulatory framework indicates the seriousness of the government's intent to uphold public safety and regulatory compliance.