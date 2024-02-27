Lafayette Public Library and Bayouland Co-op Shift to cloudLibrary, Doubling Digital Offerings

Lafayette Public Library, along with its partners in the Bayouland E-Library Co-op, has embarked on a significant digital transformation by transitioning to the cloudLibrary platform by Bibliotheca. This strategic move is set to nearly double their digital collections, introducing over 150,000 new items across various formats including digital books, audiobooks, comics, graphic novels, manga, magazines, and newspapers. This expansion will elevate the total digital inventory to nearly half a million, marking a monumental leap in digital library services in Louisiana.

Expanding Digital Horizons

The decision to switch to cloudLibrary from the previously used Libby app is motivated by the desire to offer a more extensive and diverse range of digital materials to library patrons. With the addition of Comics Plus and NewsStand to the cloudLibrary app, users will now have access to over 25,000 digital comics, graphic novels, manga, and more than 7,500 digital magazines and newspapers. This comprehensive digital offering ensures that library patrons have a vast array of reading materials at their fingertips, accessible from anywhere and at any time.

User-Friendly Access and Transition

The cloudLibrary app is designed to be user-friendly, offering seamless access across Apple, Android devices, computers, Kindle Fire, and other eReaders. For existing users of the Libby app, the transition to cloudLibrary will include the migration of previously borrowed titles and account activities to ensure a smooth transition. This process underscores the libraries' commitment to enhancing user experience while expanding their digital offerings. Patrons can easily download the cloudLibrary app from the App Store or Google Play, and with a valid Lafayette Public Library card, gain immediate access to the digital collection.

Implications of the Digital Shift

This digital expansion and platform transition reflect a broader trend in library services, prioritizing accessibility, diversity, and convenience for patrons. By nearly doubling its digital inventory, the Lafayette Public Library and the Bayouland E-Library Co-op are setting a new standard for digital library services, underscoring the importance of adapting to technological advancements and changing user needs. This move not only enhances the library experience for current patrons but also positions the library as a pivotal resource in the digital age, inviting new users to explore its vast digital offerings.