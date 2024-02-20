KYND and Probitas 1492 Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Cyber Insurance Underwriting

In a groundbreaking move set to redefine the landscape of cyber insurance, KYND Limited, a trailblazer in cyber risk management, has joined forces with Probitas 1492, a leading underwriting syndicate at Lloyd's of London. This strategic alliance is poised to bolster Probitas' ambitious plans to expand its cyber insurance offerings, leveraging KYND's cutting-edge risk intelligence and analytics to enhance underwriting processes and portfolio risk management in an era of escalating cyber threats.

Redefining Cyber Risk Management

The heart of this partnership lies in KYND's innovative solutions, notably the KYND SIGNALS service. This industry-first customizable tool allows insurance professionals to proactively monitor the cyber hygiene of their portfolios continuously. By providing KYND SIGNALS Client Reports, Probitas' Cyber underwriting team will gain actionable exposure insights. These insights are crucial for informing underwriting decisions and bolstering efforts towards cyber resilience. Additionally, the collaboration introduces the adoption of KYND's Exposure Management solution, offering transparent, granular, and customizable cyber catastrophe scenarios. This solution equips Probitas with precise insight into loss drivers and accumulation risk areas within their portfolio, a vital component in navigating the complex landscape of cyber threats.

Partnership at the Forefront of Innovation

Andy Thomas, CEO and Founder of KYND, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the critical role of overcoming existing barriers in cyber risk management. "Our collaboration with Probitas 1492 marks a significant milestone in our journey towards contributing to a more resilient and sustainable market," Thomas stated. He emphasized the importance of advanced cyber risk intelligence and models in addressing the challenges posed by the rapidly evolving nature of cyber risks. Richard Taylor, Head of Cyber & Technology at Probitas 1492, echoed these sentiments, underlining the strategic necessity of staying ahead of evolving cyber threats through innovation. "Partnering with KYND was an obvious choice for us to enhance our underwriting and portfolio risk management capabilities," Taylor remarked, signaling a shared vision for the future of cyber insurance.

A Blueprint for Future Resilience

This partnership is more than just a collaboration between two companies; it represents a forward-thinking approach to addressing the complex and growing challenge of cyber risk in the digital age. By combining KYND's advanced analytics with Probitas' robust underwriting expertise, the alliance sets a new standard for the industry. It not only aims to improve the precision and efficiency of underwriting decisions but also to significantly enhance the cyber resilience of businesses globally. As cyber threats continue to evolve, this partnership stands as a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration in creating a safer, more secure cyber landscape for all.

In a world where the cyber threat landscape is constantly shifting, the partnership between KYND and Probitas 1492 exemplifies how strategic collaborations and technological innovation can pave the way for significant advancements in cyber risk management and insurance underwriting. By harnessing the power of KYND's risk intelligence and analytics, Probitas is set to redefine the standards of cyber insurance, ensuring that businesses can navigate the complexities of the digital age with confidence and resilience.