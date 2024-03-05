Kyivstar Partners with Rakuten Symphony for Ukraine's Digital Rebuild Using O-RAN, 5G Tech

In a significant development for Ukraine's telecommunications sector, Kyivstar, the country's largest telecom operator, and Japan's Rakuten Symphony have underlined their commitment towards the reconstruction of Ukraine's digital infrastructure. This move comes amidst the backdrop of ongoing conflict in the region, which has seen extensive damage to telecom infrastructure since the onset of hostilities in February 2022. The preliminary agreement, manifested through a letter of intent, marks a pivotal step in leveraging Rakuten's Open RAN (O-RAN) and 5G technologies for Ukraine's recovery efforts.

Strategic Technology Deployment

The collaboration between Kyivstar and Rakuten Symphony aims to integrate O-RAN and 5G technologies into Ukraine's telecom network. This strategic deployment is designed to bolster the resilience and efficiency of the nation's digital communications infrastructure. Mickey Mikitani, Chairman and CEO of Rakuten Group, expressed pride in supporting Ukraine's rebuild and highlighted the potential of this partnership to unlock Ukraine's digital capabilities. Meanwhile, Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of Veon (parent company of Kyivstar), announced the transition into the implementation phase of a $600 million investment pledge for Ukraine's reconstruction, with plans to potentially expand this commitment to $1 billion based on market conditions.

Building Towards a Digital Future

The initiative is not just about recovery; it's about setting the stage for a technologically advanced future for Ukraine. With both 4G and 5G O-RAN technology at the forefront of this endeavor, the project underscores the importance of innovative and open telecom solutions in modernizing national infrastructure. The partnership also aims to provide a blueprint for rapid and scalable deployment of next-generation telecom technologies in challenging environments.

International Collaboration and Future Prospects

The announcement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in August 2023, aiming to expedite Ukraine's infrastructural rebuild through digital services and O-RAN cooperation. This collaboration gains further significance with Rakuten Group Chairman and CEO Mickey Mikitani's recent diplomatic mission to Ukraine, which included meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, highlighting international support for Ukraine's recovery. With Rakuten Symphony's track record of pioneering Europe's first O-RAN network, this partnership holds promising prospects for Ukraine's digital transformation.

This collaboration between Kyivstar and Rakuten Symphony is more than a business venture; it's a symbol of resilience and forward-thinking in the face of adversity. By leveraging cutting-edge O-RAN and 5G technologies, Ukraine is not just rebuilding but reimagining its digital landscape for a brighter, more connected future. As this partnership progresses, it will undoubtedly serve as a testament to the power of international cooperation in overcoming challenges and paving the way for technological advancement.